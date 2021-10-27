Delich confident ahead of 4th state tourney; Beaudette, Torrel excited for 1st

VIRGINIA — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team will be well represented at the Class A Individual State Tennis Tournament, bringing down one singles player and one doubles pair to the big stage to end their season.
Junior Lydia Delich will represent the Bears in singles after winning the 7A title last week. Delich will be making her fourth trip to state and is the No. 4 seed in the tournament. She’ll open play today with unseeded Emily Brace from Montevideo.
Junior Katelyn Torrel and sophomore Anna Beuadette will compete in the doubles tournament after finishing as section runner-up last week. The pair are making their first trip to state and are unseeded. They’ll take on the No. 3 team of Kylie Michels and Britney Prahl from Litchfield in the round of 16.
After earning a trip to state last week, Beaudette and Torrel say it was a bit of a shock that they made it to state but they’re excited for the opportunity to keep competing.
“It hasn’t totally sunk in yet,” Beaudette said. “I’m kind of still shocked about it but it’s exciting.
“It was unexpected,” Torrel said. Unexpected but exciting. I think we knew we could make it so once we actually did it was a good feeling.”
The pair played doubles together in 2020 but didn’t team up this year until the section tournament. With their past experience, it felt right to come together for the postseason.
“We played well together last year as doubles partners,” Torrel said. “So it just sort of made sense for us to try it for sections this year and it ended up working out.”
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jessica Kralich says both Beaudette and Torrel are players that can work well with just about anyone.
“I could pair them up with any player on the team and they would fit right in when it comes to doubles,” Kralich said. “They’re going to adapt and mold to whatever situation is in front of them so they just flow well together. You don’t have to worry about them not communicating or talking between points because the chemistry is just so good.”
On what they like about playing with each other, they both mentioned the chemistry as well as their complementary skill sets.
“I think Katelyn can get to a lot of balls and she knows where to place them,” Beaudette said.
“We work well together and it just feels like a good fit,” Torrel said. “It helps that we’re close friends off the court.”
Making their first trip to state, Kralich says the pair will need to focus on playing their own game as they tackle the state’s best.
“They just need to be confident and believe in each other,” Kralich said. “They work well together so if they play their game and use the skills they have, they can hang tough with the teams at state.”
The pair say the boost to their confidence from the E-G coaching staff has also helped them make the push to state.
“It’s a very positive group of coaches,” Torrel said. “They’re always telling us we can do it. In past years, we’ve been young and not very confident.”
“They’re extremely motivational,” Beaudette added. “They know how to push us to get us where we need to be.”
In singles, junior Lydia Delich is hoping for a solid state tournament run and is excited for a return to Minneapolis after missing out in 2020.
“Without having sections or state last year, I really missed it,” Delich said. “So it’s nice to go back down there and get back into it.”
On picking up the No. 4 seed, Delich says the high ranking is a boost to her game mentally.
“It gives me a little bit more confidence going in. I know two years ago at state I was nervous and I think coming in this year it’s about getting rid of those nerves and playing with confidence. I know what to expect being seeded and playing in singles and I think I have the skills to compete with the girls down there.”
Taking on Montevideo’s Emily Brace, Kralich says Delich is at an advantage when she faces a player she hasn’t seen before.
“She’s such a smart player and she reads the girls she plays very well,” Kralich said. “When she plays girls at her level or higher she just thrives in that situation. She knows how to figure them out and how they play their game.”
“Playing someone you don’t know is fun,” Delich said. “You’re figuring things out as you play them and once you figure out what to do it’s a great feeling.”
A potential storyline for Delich in her state tournament run is who her second round opponent may be. If she wins in the first round, Delich could play the fifth-seeded Ella Sell from Pine City. Beating Sell twice in the last two weeks at the section tournament, Delich says she’d welcome a third match with the Dragons standout.
“I always like playing her. She’s a tough opponent and a smart player and I think playing against someone you know is tough is fun. She’s a good player so if it happens I think it’ll be a lot of fun.”
With hopes of making it to Day 2 and getting to the top four, Kralich says Delich will have a good tournament if she stays in the moment.
“If she can just keep her head in the game and be confident on the court, she can compete in every match she plays,” Kralich said. “She’s shown it all year long and now it’s time to do it at state and I think she’s fully capable of making a good run down there.”
Overall, Delich is pleased with the way her game has improved and credits offseason work as well as being a three sport athlete for the improvements she’s made.
“All the work I put in during the offseason I think has helped me quite a bit,” Delich said. “Playing three sports has helped me a lot too. I think it’s made me pretty well rounded and has helped me in each sport.”
With E-G advancing three players to state in Kralich’s first year at the helm, it’s been a great year for the Bears regardless of their outcomes at state.
“These girls really came in wanting to win this year and they proved it on the court. They put so much effort into it and the coaching staff we had this year helped them along the way. It wouldn’t be possible without these girls and their effort so we’re excited to see what they do at state but also how they take this experience and get better for next season.”
Delich’s first match is set for today at 8 a.m. while Torrel and Beaudette will take the court at 10 a.m.
