CHISHOLM — Zach Quirk is a well-rounded individual.
The Chisholm High School senior gets good grades, participates in athletics and he dabbles in the fine arts.
Because of that, Quirk was named the Section 7A Triple A winner for excellence in the classroom, on the athletic field and in the fine arts.
Academically, Quirk has a 4.00 high school GPA, and 4.00 GPA in his PSEO classes at Hibbing Community College.
Athletically, Quirk played football in the fall, he swam during the winter, and he’s now taking part in baseball this spring.
In the fine arts, Quirk is in speech, debate, drama, band and mock trial.
The only time Quirk is at the high school is for his band classes, his sports and for his fine arts activities.
“That’s about it,” Quirk said. “Time management is the biggest point. Taking some college courses has eased up my workload throughout the day. After school it’s sports, then after sports, it’s the arts.
“I’m at the college for four days a week, and I’m at the high school one day a week. The classes are definitely tough, and it gets frustrating trying to balance school with all of the activities.”
How does Quirk keep everything straight?
“I have to keep everything on a schedule, keeping a planner and always communicating with my professors,” Quirk said. “It’s difficult, but with the sports, I can only do them once, so I might as well fit them in now.
“I take as much advantage of it as I possibly can.”
Quirk has good reason to excel in the classroom. He’s one of three Valedictorians in his class, along with MItchell Gleason and Zachary Jacobson.
“What motivates me is my classmates, but mostly, it’s myself, but they’re some of the smartest people I know,” Quirk said.
The desire to maintain good grades began in the third grade. Quirk can thank his father, Don, for that.
“I remember when I was young and I got a B+ my dad would say, ‘You’re not going to get straight A’s for the rest of your life,’” Quirk said. “I don’t remember saying it, but he specifically said that I said, ‘You’ll see.’
“So far, I’ve been determined to prove my dad wrong.”
His mother, Jeannie, has also had a big impact on her son’s success.
“My parents have always made sure that I, no matter what, as long as I’m trying my best, they will be proud of me,” Quirk said. “My mother is a big motivator about always keeping me on track for school work, and keeping me in when I could be doing some other things.
“It’s worth it.”
Awards like this don’t come around often, and only one boy and one girl are fortunate enough to receive it in every section.
For Chisholm, this is the second student to receive this award in the past two years.
“That was the first time in a long time since someone from our school had done that,” Quirk said. “To have two in a row was exciting for us. Being one of the top eight Class A boys in the state is an honor for me.
“I am glad to be a part of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.