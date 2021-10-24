Chiabotti passes 5,000 career rushing yards

COOK — Football is the ultimate team game. Every piece of the puzzle needs to work in sync for an offense or defense to be successful.
But it doesn’t hurt to have a special talent in the lineup, and North Woods High School football coach Joel Anderson is taking advantage of that opportunity.
That’s because Anderson puts the ball in the capable hands of running back TJ Chiabotti.
The Grizzlies’ senior is the second-leading rusher in the State of Minnesota with 1,818 yards on 164 carries, while scoring 22 touchdowns in eight games.
In his career, Chiabotti has rushed for 5,048 yards, scoring 63 times in the process.
There’s no doubt that Chiabotti has been an integral part of North Woods’ offense over the past four seasons.
“He has the ball in his hands anywhere from 40- to 60-percent of the time, probably around 50-percent of the time,” Anderson said. “It depends on the game, and how things are going on the field. He gets about 20 to 25 carries a game. That has been according to need, week-by-week.”
If that sounds like a lot, it isn’t. According to Chiabotti, it’s all in a day’s work.
“I like that I can help my team out, to score as many points as we can,” Chiabotti said. “It doesn’t matter who touches the ball as long as we win, but I like that they have trust in me to help win games.”
There’s a total of 209 high school football programs in the State of Minnesota, ranging in size from 6A to nine-man.
Only one person has more yards than Chiabotti, Emmett Johnson of the Academy of Holy Angels. He has 1,835 yards.
The next closest to Chiabotti is Sawyer Seidl Hill-Murray, who has 1,573.
None of that matters to Chiabotti because he’s a team player.
He knows he wouldn’t be successful if it wasn’t for his offensive line of Ethan Byrum, Nick Daniels, Anavey Goodsky, Cohen Briggs and Olin Nelson. That fivesome weighs in at over 1,000 pounds.
“I have to give credit to my line,” Chiabotti said. “They’re able to move guys and make holes for me. That makes my job easier, but I don’t care about that other stuff. This is a team thing, so our line should get credit for that, too.”
Anderson isn’t surprised that Chiabotti deflects all of his success onto his teammates.
“He has a great relationship with them,” Anderson said. “TJ is humble. With him it’s team first, what can we do to win and be successful. Not only do they make him better, but he makes them that much better, too.”
With so many touches in a game and a season, Chiabotti, according to Anderson, has never missed a game in his four-year career.
Anderson never has to question Chiabotti’s durability.
“He doesn’t take shots very often,” Anderson said. “He’s the one dishing it out. His field awareness makes it hard for the other teams to get a grip on him. He knows how to set people up to make them miss. You can’t teach that. It’s a natural thing.
“His durability has been fantastic to the point where we need to get him more touches to make us successful. He’s a phenomenal athlete. He’s special.”
Chiabotti is always thinking at least two moves ahead of his opponents.
“Once I get past the first line, I’m looking at the defensive backs and what my next move is going to be,” Chiabotti said. “I counter off of that. I try to avoid big hits by stepping out-of-bounds, but I do like to dish out hits.
“I love running. The line does a great job. They make my job a lot easier.”
As a freshman, Chiabotti had 906 yards and eight touchdowns on 134 carries. As a sophomore, he gained 1,241 yards and had 18 touchdowns on 182 carries. As a junior, during the COVID season, Chiabotti still gained 1,083 yards, with 15 touchdowns on 128 carries.
Chiabotti’s high mark this season was 348 yards against Braham, but he also had 320 yards against Mesabi East and 306 yards against Chisholm. He had 206 against Barnum and 202 against Mille Lacs.
Against Rock Ridge, a Class 3A school, Chiabotti ran for 168 yards, and he had 159 against East Central.
What’s also remarkable is that Chiabotti has touched the ball 608 times over the past four seasons, and Anderson can only remember Chiabotti committing one turnover, when he was a sophomore.
“He’s great at keeping the ball in his hands and protecting it,” Anderson said. “That means we have a lot of trust in him. We preach ball security, and winning the turnover margin.
“The fact that we know the ball is in his hands, and will stay in his hands, we’ll keep moving forward.”
Chiabotti still has time to crack the 2,000-yard mark with playoffs beginning Tuesday.
The Grizzlies are the No. 2 seed in Section 7A and will begin the postseason by hosting No. 7 East Central.
North Woods is looking to get another shot at Deer River, which beat the Grizzlies by six earlier in the season. Chiabotti only had 109 yards in that game.
“That’s what we want,” Chiabotti said. “That would be a dream-come-true. We’re still mad about losing to them. We’re hoping we can see them again.”
