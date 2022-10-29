CHERRY—The Cherry High School football team punched their ticket to the Section 7A championship game with a 68-8 7A semifinal win over Cook County Saturday at Tom Koskela Memorial Field.

The Tigers scored less than three minutes into the game en route to a 22-point first quarter, and they will now face Mountain Iron-Buhl in the title game on Friday at the Mesabi East Sports Complex.

