Carlson delivers as 'Mr. Versatility'

VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils’ Mason Carlson could be called “Mr. Versatility’’ this season.
Carlson, a senior, is most often a point guard, but he has been called upon to play in the post as needed.
The move has worked out for Carlson and the Virginia basketball team, which has won five of its last six games (before Monday’s contest against Duluth Denfeld).
During that stretch, Carlson has averaged 25.1 points per game and hauled in another 13-14 rebounds per contest. The March 6 game against Crosby-Ironton saw Carlson hit for a career-high 37 points.
Carlson, 18, is happy to do whatever the team requires on a given night.
“Lately I’ve been bringing it and doing some work in the post when the team needs it.’’
“He’s really picked it up a notch as far as the scoring end of things,’’ head coach Derek Aho said. “Obviously rebounding. I think he’s been averaging a double-double between points and rebounds now the last how many games.’’ Through 17 games, Carlson is averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
The senior point guard has also added to his stats in the assist column.
“He’s close to many games where he could almost get a triple-double,’’ Aho said. “He’s doing a little bit of everything. He scores points, he’s sharing the ball, he’s collecting rebounds. He’s definitely turned it up a notch.’’
The coach added the 6-foot-5-inch Carlson has stepped it up knowing the style Virginia wanted to play the last few weeks.
With his height and long arms, “he’s definitely that nuisance in the middle,’’ tallying lots of shot blocks and affecting shots. “With his play, he’s gotten other people to step up too.’’
----
Carlson, the son of Sean and Carrie, has been playing basketball as long as he can remember, probably since he could walk, he said.
“My dad he really likes basketball so he wanted me to play it.’’
Carlson played continuously after that and remembers especially liking it when he moved from Kalamazoo, Mich., to Virginia in fourth grade. “It was the sport I had the most fun in so I started taking it seriously.’’
That was about the same time Carlson, who was always the tallest player on his team, realized he had a knack for the sport.
“In fourth grade we had our split teams because there were so many kids on the team. The games just kind of went through me in fourth grade and it just kind of stayed like that until varsity I guess.’’
Carlson got his first varsity jersey as a freshman, but he didn’t see the varsity court that season. The following year, he started and has done so every since.
What is his top asset out on the court?
“I’d say my best ability is that I’m so versatile. I can do whatever you need me to. I can score, I can pass, I can rebound.’’
Carlson has basically served as the floor general his entire career.
“I was a point guard where I came from, so I just kind of stayed the point guard. I’ve just been a point guard my whole life.’’
With that in mind, how does Carlson like being called upon to play in the post?
“Most of the time when I score it comes from in the post anyway driving on the little point guards that always guard me. So I’m kind of used to the post already.
“When he (coach Aho) said he needed me in the post, I was like that’s fine because I still had a little guy guarding me. It helped out the team.’’
Aho loves having a multi-faceted player he can rely on.
“The last year and the start of this year, he was more focused on the three-point ball, but we really pushed him hard to just let him know that once he attacks with those long arms and his height, I think it really showed him that he can shoot, he can drive. It’s really helped us on our end to be able to put him inside when we need to like we did in Mountain Iron. Obviously he’s a threat on the outside. As a coach having a player that can play anywhere is just a bonus for us.’’
Carlson fills the point guard role quite well and does whatever is needed for the team to win.
“It’s knowing when to score and when to pass. You have to find the middle ground for that. Just figuring out how to win, that’s the most important part.’’
----
Carlson said he was mentored through much of his career by his older brother Max (a 2017 Virginia graduate), who was also a point guard.
“I watched a lot of his games and one of our coaches was on his team too. I watched both of them how they did it and I watched Nathan Fink (the Blue Devils point guard during Carlson’s freshman year) “I watched a lot of them. They were good.’’
Carlson had his sights set on scoring his 1,000th career point this season, making “a good push in the playoffs and having fun most importantly.’’ Going into Monday’s game vs. Denfeld, Carlson was just six points from the 1,000 mark. The game was not played before this edition of the Mesabi Tribune went to press.
The Virginia senior believes things are going in the right direction after winning five of the last six games.
Why exactly does he think that?
“I think our coaches just being so positive. They’ve always pushed us. We always play a tough schedule. That’s just how Virginia is, but we just knew it was going to get better at the end of the season when we started off slow. The coaches kept pushing that into us and we believed it.
“Now we’re making it happen and we’re on a good roll here playing our best ball at the end of the season. It’s just good to see.’’
Coach Aho has played a significant role in Carlson’s development, as well.
“He’s been a big part of it. He kind of coaches exactly how I play. A little looser. No actual set plays. Just kind of read and react off of each other. That’s perfect for me. That’s how I like to play. There’s a lot of open room for you to take your guy one on one to the basket or set up and run something. I just like it.’’
Carlson loves his teammates, too.
“They are some of my best friends. This year’s and last year’s teammates have been so close as a team these last couple of years. Hanging out all the time or going bowling after games. Going to eat before. It’s fun.’’
----
Looking back, Aho said this season saw Carlson learn to be the main guy on the team after standout Jayden Bernard graduated.
”I think he was ready to take this role, but I think he loves his teammates too. I don’t think he takes it that he’s the only one on the floor,’’ the coach said. “Obviously he’s our scoring threat for right now, but he’s such a team player with a great attitude. … He’s not letting it get to his head or anything. He’s finally being able to just play the game of basketball and utilize his teammates.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.