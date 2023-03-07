HIBBING — The Cromwell-Wright High School girls basketball team wasn’t exactly on their game against Ely.
The Cardinals were missing shots under the basket, and they weren’t grabbing rebounds, especially in the first half.
All of that needed to change in the second half Cromwell-Wright wanted to advance into the Section 7A finals.
Somehow, some way, the Cardinals got things turned around en route to a 53-43 Section 7A semifinal victory over the Timberwolves at the Hibbing Memorial Arena Tuesday.
Cromwell-Wright will now play Mountain Iron-Buhl for the 7A title Friday, but at first, it wasn’t looking that way.
The Cardinals weren’t hitting shots right around the basket, which could have come back to haunt them.
It didn’t.
“They’re resilient,” Cromwell-Wright coach Jeff Gronner said. “In the first half, I thought we controlled the whole half, but we were only up one. In the second half, the first two or three minutes, we had turnovers and wide-open girls.
“I called a timeout, then we came out and got refocused. In the final five or six minutes of the game, they stopped hitting shots, and we were getting to the basket. That was important.”
Even so, Cromwell-Wright took a 21-20 lead at the half, which was fine with Timberwolves coach Max Gantt.
“I thought we could have played better on offense, but that’s how good Cromwell is on defense,” Gantt said. “They’re good against everybody. I liked that we made them take tough looks.
“They didn’t get a lot of open looks from three. We battled them on the inside, even though they’re a little stronger than us. We kept it close. We were finding a way to keep it close.”
Ely, which didn’t shoot well in its Saturday’s win, started hitting more shots against the Cardinals, especially to start the second half, going on a 7-0 run to take a 27-21 lead.
“We were streaky to start the second half, then they went away for a while, and that’s when it piled up on us,” Gantt said. ““We struggled to get some shots when we needed them, but It was a great effort. I was proud of the effort.”
The shots were falling enough to give the Timberwolves a 34-27 lead, but that’s when Cromwell-Wright started to make its move, going on an 11-0 run to take a 39-34 lead.
Gronner liked the way his team responded to that adversity.
“It’s a veteran team,” Gronner said. “I liked the fact that I can get on them, and it doesn’t faze them. They keep going, and they keep competing. Our 3-point shooting has been up-and-down all season.
“We didn’t shoot it well overall, but we hit two big ones in the last five minutes that were key.”
The Timberwolves weren’t so fortunate.
That streaky shooting reared up again, and Ely fell behind by eight, 47-39, with 3:05 to play.
“We missed a couple of open ones that would have kept it close,” Gantt said. “We didn’t get to the line a ton. They played well the whole time. It was a good game. If we played them a bunch, every game would look competitive.
“We might split 5-5 if we played 10 times.”
The Cardinals were led by Sascha Korpela with 14 points. Silena Anderson had 13 and Isabella Anderson had 11.
Ely was led by Grace LaTourell with 16 points. Hannah Penke finished with 10.
