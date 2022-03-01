Cardinals eliminate Golden Bears, 68-54

EVELETH — The No. 16 Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears Girls basketball team locked up against No. 17 Staples-Motley in a Section 7AA play-in game on Tuesday night.
The Cardinals took advantage of some hot outside shooting from senior forward Addison Lorber on their way to a 68-54 win, eliminating the Golden Bears from postseason play.
Lorber led the way for the Cardinals with 31 points to go with her seven three-pointers.
“We ran into a hot shooter tonight,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Karwin Marks said. “She was hot from the outside and we just couldn’t stop her.”
The Golden Bears had a hot shooter of their own. Junior guard Morgan Marks scored 30 to lead the Golden Bears.
“She has been a leader all season long for us,” Marks said. “She played another good game tonight.”
The first half of the game was a back and forth affair. Lorber hit a pair of three-pointers and a layup to give the Cardinals a 17-11 lead.
But the Golden Bears came right back and grabbed a one point lead after Hanna Beldo hit a three-pointer, Anna Wesby hit a jumper, and Marks hit a pair of free throws to make it a 19-18 Eveleth-Gilbert lead.
“They just kept battling out there,” Marks said. “They didn’t let anything bother them tonight. They just kept playing.”
The teams traded points throughout the rest of the opening half with the Cardinals gabbing a 29-24 lead when Lauren Rutten made a layup at the buzzer.
Lorber had 15 points in the half to lead the Cardinals while Marks led the Golden Bears with 11.
Westby and Marks made the first two baskets in the second half to quickly bring the deficit down to just one point.
Staples-Motley then got buckets from Mandy Carter and Rutten to stretch things back out and make it an eight point Cardinals lead.
Marks then hit a deep three-pointer and the Staples-Motley lead was 36-31. The Golden Bears soon found themselves in some trouble.
Addison Lorber hit a three-pointer before Olivia Lorber made a bucket while being fouled on the way up. She hit the free throw and the Cardinals were not done yet.
Mandy Carter hit a jumper, Addison Lorber hit another three-pointer and Rutten made a layup to make it a 49-31 game.
Marks hit a three-pointer to stop the 13-0 Staple-Motley scoring run.
“That run hurt us,” Marks said. “But the girls didn’t quit out there.”
The Golden Bears drove to the basket and cut into the Cardinals lead but time just ran out on Eveleth-Gilbert.
“I just can’t say enough about this team,” Marks said. “They fought through some tough times this season but never gave up out there. They all played a hard and amazing season.”
Staples-Motley will now travel to Pequot Lakes today, to take on the top-seeded Patriots.
SM 29 39 — 68
EG 24 30 — 54
Staples-Motley: Mandy Carter 2, Aften Robinson 8, Addison Lorber 31, Ashley Robben 3, Oliviah Lorber 5, Lauren Rutten 19; Three pointers: Addison Lorber 7; Free throws: 13-21; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 15, Julia Lindseth 4, Morgan Marks 30, Hanna Beldo 3, Allie Bittmann 2; Three pointers: Marks 6, Westby 1, Beldo 1; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: None.
