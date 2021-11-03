Butler signs on with Comets

MOUNTAIN IRON — Mountain Iron-Buhl senior Ava Butler took a big step in her basketball career on Monday by putting pen to paper, signing on to play basketball for Mayville State University beginning next year.
A key piece for the Rangers state semifinal run last season, Butler was pleased to make things official as she was surrounded by many supporters Monday.
“It was just a very exciting moment,” Butler said of the signing. “I was glad to have my team and my coaches and my family around me. They’ve been so huge for me so it felt great having them there to make it official.”
On choosing to become a Comet, Butler said her mind was mostly made up after she made a visit to the school in mid-September.
“I visited Mayville and just absolutely loved it there. I did an online visit with another school the day after I went to Mayville and after seeing both, I just knew it was going to be Mayville. I called the coach and let him know it was the place I wanted to be starting next year.”
The rural campus located in Mayville, N.D. has about 1,100 students. Butler said seeing the campus in person and meeting with the team and coaching staff helped solidify her decision.
“I just loved the atmosphere when I was there. It really felt like a family. The philosophies of the coach felt right and I can tell they put team first. It’s something I can tell I wanted to be a part of.
“It’s a small campus but it’s a little older. It’s not super new or fancy and I think the older feel fits me really well. I could tell it was a place that had a small, close-knit community.”
Planning on double majoring in business administration and accounting, Butler said there’s plenty she’s excited about when it comes to taking her game to the next level.
“I’m just looking to get better on all levels. Physically, being faster and stronger will help my game and just the chance to play with tough competition I think will make my game on the court even better.”
Playing with the Rangers ever since she picked up a basketball, Butler believes the chance to play with different teammates is also enticing.
“I’ve always played with the same girls my whole life. I’ve only had one team. Learning to play with other teammates and finding a way to fit in on that team I think will be an exciting challenge.”
Still, Butler has one more season of high school ball ahead of her. For herself and the rest of the Rangers, the goal remains the same.
“Our biggest goal is to win a state championship. I think we can do it. We just need to keep taking it game by game and keep getting better. If we’re working as hard as we can every day, I think we can get there by the end of the season.”
Surrounded by friends, coaches and loved ones on Monday, Butler reminded herself of how special it’s been to have a strong support system by her side.
“My family has been huge. Every single practice, every game, every tournament I’ve been, my family has been there for me. They’re always the ones cheering me on. I couldn’t do it without them there or without my friends and coaches that helped me get here.”
