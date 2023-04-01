MOUNTAIN IRON—What goes into shooting a free throw?
For many players, the process becomes automatic after a point. The motions are all second nature and they go off without a hitch.
For Mountain Iron-Buhl seventh grader Mazie Buffetta, her mind might be racing in some ways, but in others, she’s devoting all of her attention to making her next shot.
After advancing through the various levels of the Elks Hoop shoot, from districts to state and even regionals, the 13-year-old is ready to tackle her biggest challenge yet: the Elks National Hoop Shoot in Chicago later this month.
Winning the regional title on the same day the MI-B girls’ basketball team won a state championship, Mazie said she was shocked to learn just how well she had done.
“I was pretty surprised,” the seventh grader said. “I didn’t really pay attention to how many I made. The first few years I did this, I wouldn’t make it as far. Either I’d have to miss to go to games or I’d finish second. Going to nationals, I didn’t expect that at all.”
With her dad and MI-B head coach Jeff by her side, Mazie says she gets in the gym every morning to work on her shot.
“I’d try to shoot as many as the actual contest is (25 shots). Now when I’m practicing, I go out and try to hit five in a row to try and get started with it.”
Her dad says that work extends year round where she’s continually trying to improve her basketball game.
“She shoots every single day before school,” Jeff said. “She puts a lot of time in. She’s done the 20,000 Make Club the last couple summers. Shooting is sort of a thing she’s able to do. She likes to get in her head a little bit. She just gets out and does her thing and shoots away.”
Buffetta’s best performance so far came at the state-level competition where she hit 23 out of 25 to win the 12-13 year-old age bracket and advance to regionals. While a lot of players won’t think about what they’re doing when they’re getting ready to shoot a free throw, Mazie likes to find just the right song to play in her head. She’ll cycle through the tracks until she finds the one that gives her the most success.
“I call it my good luck song. We’d go into groups and shoot our practice shots and I’d try and find a song that was perfect for the situation. I go and play the song in my head and whatever gets the most makes I would use when I shoot in the contest.”
Mazie says lately the song “Stand Tall” from the Pokémon television series has been the soundtrack for her success.
While she’s always in her head, Mazie says it’s tough not to get down on herself when she has a few misses here and there, but she always tries to pick herself back up.
“I try to think ‘OK, this will probably not affect me that much. I just have to think of the song.’”
The process isn’t automatic for Mazie, but she says that’s how she likes it.
“I’m cool with thinking a lot. A lot of people say I think too much but it works out for me.”
With his daughter on the autism spectrum, dad Jeff says finding just the right way to get into her zone is becoming a strength of hers.
“I think it’s neat for her to get in her own little world and utilize that to her strengths. This is one of the areas where I think shooting just allows her to be on her own. She likes doing her own thing.
“In the world of contests, it’s a comfortable thing for her because she doesn’t really get rattled with that. She’s singing songs in her head, doing her own thing. It’s neat to see. We’re proud of her and we’re happy to see her move on. Hopefully she has fun when she gets to nationals.”
With her free throw game top notch, Mazie says it’s just another part of the game of basketball that she’s happy to get better at.
“I kind of see myself as still developing with basketball. The free throws are something I can grow with even though it’s not the full game.”
Jeff says it’s encouraging to see his daughter compete at a high level and make strides in an important part of the game of basketball.
“It’s a pretty cool thing. It’s a niche that she’s able to do. The whole game of basketball sometimes is a little much. Right now, she works really hard at it and is getting a lot better but when you narrow it down to one thing like this, she’s got a good focus for that. It’s a way for her to be successful.”
When she gets to nationals, Mazie is hoping for a pretty high finish for herself but dad just wants her to go out and do her best.
“My goal is to try and at least not get last. I don’t go in expecting first either but hopefully I’m between 10th and first.”
With support from the Virginia Elks Club and the rest of the MI-B community, Jeff says there’s plenty of excitement building for Mazie.
“Her peers and everyone else here are really excited for her. She’s got a lot of friends here. People are cheering her on and they’re excited to see how she does.”
Mazie says she’s learned quite a bit from her dad, but any father-daughter relationship isn’t complete without some bumps in the road.
“I would describe it as a rollercoaster,” Mazie said about the pair’s basketball relationship.
“He taught me a lot about my form. When we would shoot in the mornings or after school, he would tell me ‘straight forward,’” she said, motioning with her hands and arms. “I would sometimes think those words when I’m about to shoot.”
—
This coming Wednesday, the Virginia Elks Club will be hosting a fundraiser for Mazie to help cover funds for the family’s trip to Chicago. The Elks will be serving burgers and fries from 4-7 p.m. The cost is $10.
Outgoing Virginia Elks President Cheryl Olivanti says Mazie is the best hoop shoot performer to come out of the Virginia Elks Club in about 15 years and the first girl from the lodge to make the national contest. Olivanti says the Elks cover most of the costs for Mazie to attend the contest.
“The Elks National Foundation pays for the majority of her expenses,” Olivanti said. “This fundraiser is all for her and our way of giving her the support we can.”
Olivanti had praise for Buffetta and all that she’s done so far in the hoop shoot contests.
“She’s an amazing girl. She shows poise beyond what you see in any 13-year-old. Getting up there and shooting, I know I wouldn’t have been able to do it. She’s just fantastic. Basketball is in her blood.”
The Elks celebrated 50 years of the hoop shoot contest one year ago with Olivanti expecting the tradition to keep going strong in the future.
“It’s something we’ve been doing for a long time and it’s one of our most successful programs. We want to continue it. It’s one of the best things we do.”
Tickets for Wednesday’s fundraiser can be purchased in advance at the Virginia Elks Lodge or at the following local businesses: Laurentian Divide Salon and Spa, Range Office, Virginia Floral, Silver Creek Liquor and BG’s Bar and Grill.
