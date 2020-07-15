Broncos surge past Golden Bears in doubleheader sweep

EVELETH — An inside the park grand slam from Eveleth-Gilbert’s Andrew Hakly gave his squad an early 5-2 advantage Tuesday, but a late surge from International Falls tilted things in the other direction as E-G fell 12-7.
The game was the first in a Senior Babe Ruth doubleheader between the two squads. The Broncos took Game 2 22-9.
International Falls wasted no time lighting up the scoreboard as Joe Talmage hit an RBI single to bring home Joe Glowack in the top of the first inning. Two batters later, a pick off at second base allowed Tucker Hell to score from third base, giving the visitor’s a 2-0 lead after the top half of the first.
E-G responded with one in the home half of the inning as a single form Zach Lindseth brought home Jaden Lang to cut the deficit in half.
International Falls continued to get players on base in the top of the 2nd with Julius Maish single to right to lead things off. An error in the outfield allowed Jeff Tomczak to reach next and a wild pitch with Tristan Thompson at the plate allowed both runners to advance.
Pressure on second and third, Lang got E-G out of the jam from the pitcher’s mound, striking out Thompson and making the routine play at first on the next at-bat.
The bottom of the second put things back in Eveleth-Gilbert’s favor. With one out, Will Bittmann singled to third off pitcher Maish. Next, Nick Kyander took a walk to reach. The bases were loaded up on the next play with Griffin Dosan singling to center.
Owing to the International Falls outfield playing shallow and the nature of the E-G baseball field sharing space with the football field, Andrew Hakly was able to come up big with the bases loaded. Hakly nailed one to deep left field, the ball sailing over the outfielder’s head and eventually hitting the base of the football stadium bleachers. His wheel’s turning, Hakly made it all the way home with ease, clearing the bases and giving his squad the 5-2 advantage.
“There’s definitely a lot of length back there,” E-G head coach Jamie Lindseth said of left and center field. “I thought their guys were playing shallow and it wouldn’t take much to pop one over them and Hakly took advantage of that. Plus he’s quick on the bags. You could tell he was coming in fast.”
E-G added another run in the bottom of the third with an RBI single to right from Kyander that brought home Carter Flannigan.
International Falls responded in the top of the fourth with four runs of their own to tie things up. Back-to-back two-out, two-RBI hits from Talmage and Riley Larson knotted things up. In the home half of the inning, E-G went three up and three down.
Carter Mavec took over E-G pitching starting in the fifth inning and quickly put his team back on offense with a pair of strikeouts and a routine play at first.
International Falls managed to put two runners on in the top of the sixth with a pair of outs, but Mavec ended the threat, not before one of the visiting players went down with an apparent knee injury, putting the game on hold for just over 30 minutes.
After the break, E-G couldn’t find any luck against Maish as they once again went three up, three down.
The top of the seventh was all International Falls as the visitors loaded up with bases with only one out recorded. A well-hit three-RBI triple to deep right field from Glowack put International Falls back out in front, 9-6, while ending Mavec’s time on the hill.
Andrew Torrel took over pitching duty for E-G but an RBI single from Hell kept the scoring going for the away team. Two batters later, Larson singled to center to bring in run No. 11 and Simon Palm singled shortly after to bring home No. 12.
Torrel managed to end the inning with outs on the next two batters, leaving Eveleth-Gilbert with a big hill to climb.
The bottom of the seventh started strong for E-G with Lang hitting one into No Man’s Land for a single. Next up, Lindseth hit one down the third base line to put another runner on.
International Falls grabbed an infield fly out and threw out Lang at third on a fielder’s choice to leave E-G with two runners on and just one out left. Griffin Krmpotich then loaded up the bases with a single to left field.
Bases loaded with two outs, Kodi Intihar hit one hard into the shortstop, but the play at second couldn’t be completed, allowing Lindseth to score from third.
Eveleth-Gilbert couldn’t get closer than 12-7, however, as Palm came in to record the final out, striking out Kyander in the process.
After the game, Coach Lindseth said he had hoped his team was able to build more off of Hakly’s grand slam.
“We should’ve been able to get something more going after that offensively and we really couldn’t. We couldn’t do much with the opportunities we had to bring kids home after that. Defensively, we had a couple errors and we had some walks. That’s what it comes down to. You expect a team to get hits but it’s tough when errors and walks make things worse.”
Lindseth said the downtime in the middle of the sixth inning couldn’t be used as an excuse for his squad in the loss.
“[International Falls] had to deal with the downtime too. So you can’t blame it on that and you have to be prepared. These kids are high school age and they have to be able to light their own fire and they didn’t in that game.
“We had a lot of young kids in that game and we wanted to see how they would handle that situation. Sometimes you struggle but they have to get that experience. That’s how they learn.”
Ahead of the second game, Lindseth said it would be key for his players to forget about the first game.
“Let them know they have to have short memories and fight through the adversity. We’ve gotten to the point where we have a very competitive high school varsity team and I think the guys realize that this summer ball is where it all starts. So I’m hoping to see something different from them in the next game.”
GAME 2
International Falls 22,
Eveleth-Gilbert 9
EVELETH — Scorekeepers were kept busy Tuesday night in a high scoring game between International Falls and Eveleth-Gilbert with the Broncos winning 22-9.
International Falls got on the board with six runs in the first inning. E-G responded with six runs in the bottom of the second. Zach Lindseth provided the big hit with a bases-clearing double. Will Bittman, Bobby Lind, and Lindseth all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
International Falls pulled away for good with six runs in the third. Larson got the win on the mound for Broncos. Lindseth started the game for the Bears followed by Andrew Hakly, Carter Flannigan, and Bittman.
Lindseth went 2-3 at the plate to lead E-G in hits. International Falls tallied 18 hits in the game. Julius Maish, Larson, Palm, Talmage, Wheeler, and Joslyn all had multiple hits for the Broncos.
E-G fell to the Broncos, 12-7 in Tuesday’s opener.
The Bears host Aurora at 6 p.m. today.
