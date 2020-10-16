Bombers shut out ‘Streaks, 12-0

CHISHOLM — Chisholm High School football coach Nick Milani wanted to get the ball out of Bryce Warners’ hands quickly. He accomplished that feat.
Milani also wanted to possess the ball long. He accomplished that feat.
The only thing the Bluestreaks didn’t do was finish.
Chisholm moved the ball between the 20s, getting inside the redzone four times, but Barnum found the endzone twice en route to a 12-0 high-school football victory over the Bluestreaks Friday at Joel Maturi Field.
Warner was especially effective throwing to Jude Sundquist, who made some acrobatic catches, but Chisholm just couldn’t finish off drives.
“Bryce did a good job getting the ball out,” Milani said. “He still didn’t have much time back there. He had to scramble a little bit, but for the most part, he made the right decisions today.
“That (finshing) is the most important thing. One of the keys this week was to possess the ball, which we did, but finishing drives is something we have to work on now.”
On Chisholm’s first offensive play, Warner connected with Sundquist for a 48-yard gain, but that drive stalled out, and Bluestreaks missed a field-goal attempt.
The first score didn’t take place until the 11:14 of the second quarter, and that came after a Chisholm turnover.
Barnum took over at the Bluestreak 15-yard line, and a couple of players later, Reed Kornovich scored on a 5-yard run. After the missed two-point conversion it was 6-0.
The game stayed that way throughout the rest of the second quarter, all of the third quarter and most of the fourth quarter.
Bombers’ coach Bob Minkkinen was impressed with the way his defense held up, even after all of those big plays by Sundquist.
“Chisholm has a couple of good athletes, and they made a couple of good plays, but everytime Chisholm made a good play, we stepped up and stuck them right there,” Minkkinen said. “They kids on defense were flying around.
“We talked all week about playing with some energy and a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, and defensively, we did that. Whenever they had a chance to gain some momentum, we made the plays that we needed to.”
Barnum’s defense didn’t give Warner much time to look for his receivers.
“Our guys on the edge stepped up, putting pressure on the quarterback,” Minkkinen said. “Some of the guys stepped up in their coverage. The kids played tough.”
Chisholm had lost the ball twice in the first half, but from there, the Bluestreaks played error free.
The Bombers started turning the ball over, with two fumbles and an interception, but also, penalties at crucial times stalled Barnum’s offense.
“Last week, it was turnovers. This week, it was penalties,” Minkkinen said. “We had 10 offensive penalties, kind of shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit. They stuck with it, kept grinding and we busted that big one at the end.”
The Bombers’ defense stalled consecutive Chisholm drives on downs, then with third-and-eight, Max Moors ran around the right end, scampering down the sideline for a 70-yard, game-clinching touchdown.
“Our philosophy is to pound the rock,” Minkkinen said. “We keep pounding it until we wear down the defense a little bit. We fortunately busted one there at the end. It was a nice play.”
Other than those two plays, the Bluestreaks’ defense was just as stingy as the Bombers.
“The defense played well today,” Milani said. “On a couple of first downs, we gave up too many yards, but for the most part, they kept us in this game. I couldn’t get the offense going, but the defense kept us in it.”
BHS 0 6 0 6 — 12
CHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
No scoring
Second Quarter:
B — Reed Kornovich 5 run (run failed)
Third Quarter:
No scoring
Fourth Quarter:
B — Max Moors 70 run (run failed)
