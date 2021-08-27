Bluejackets move to Class 3A

HIBBING — Will a new look bring better results?
That’s what Hibbing High School football coach Shaun Howard is hoping as the Bluejackets get set to begin the 2021 season on the road at Duluth East on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Hibbing, which has been one of the smaller schools in Class 4A football for quite some time, has been moved to Class 3A, which should allow the Bluejackets to be more competitive.
It should be one, of many steps, in changing the culture of Hibbing football.
“A majority of the kids have put in a lot of time to change,” Howard said. “We’ve been doing a lot of different things to change the characteristics we need to change. I’m looking forward to it.”
One of the groups who have been instrumental in the process are the senior class of Ashton Rice, Amari Manning, Josh Kivela, Evan Radovich, Kellen Fisher, Ethan Trenberth, Hayden Verhel, Andrew Dragon and Charles Wangensteen.
Howard has definitely appreciated their efforts in that venture.
“They’ve been through a lot,” Howard said. “They’ve played some tough teams. They’ve been playing at the varsity level since most of them were freshmen. Hopefully, that will all correlate and keep us growing.”
The junior class of Aiden Smerud, Trevor VonBrethorst, Thomas Hagen, Chris Woods, Bryson Larrabee, Dominic Cementina, Conner Perkins, Drew Shea, Payton Powell, Gage Carpenter and Mason Metzig will be instrumental in turning things around.
“They’ve also been playing since they were freshman and even last year as sophomores, a lot of them played,” Howard said. “They have to keep growing. We have to keep on growing as a group all the way through.”
Radovich and Larrabee are battling it out for the quarterback spot.
“We need a consistent leader there,” Howard said. “We need someone that understands the team aspect of everything, how to keep on growing and how to lead a team.”
According to Howard, Hibbing has a lot of speed to utilize in Kivela, Manning, Verhel, Trenberth, Cementina and Hagen, but they can’t get going unless the offensive line does their job.
That’s one of the areas Howard and his coaching staff focused on during the offseason.
“Most of them were dedicated over the summer to the weightroom,” Howard said. “We have some strong kids up there now. We’ve been doing a lot of stuff during team camp. We changed our blocking scheme and we changed how they are communicating with one another.”
Defensively, Howard and his coaching staff have made some changes.
“We changed our concept on defense,” Howard said. “We’re trying to take advantage of what type of talent we have from our players. We’ll see what happens. We’re changing our scheme. We’re changing the way we’re tackling, approaching tackling.”
The biggest change, however, is moving to 3A.
“It’s crucial for us,” Howard said. “Had we been stuck at the 4A level where you have teams with 75 to 80 kids out. Going down to 3A, you have teams that have 30, 40 or 50 kids out.
“We’ll face some teams that in 3A that will have 60 or 70 kids out, but we’re not facing huge teams. It’s a chance for us to build up the program for the next few years.”
