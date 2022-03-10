Blue Devils upset Gobblers, 61-56

AITKIN — The Virginia boys’ basketball team made the two-hour trek to Aitkin Thursday night for their Section 7AA first round game.
Falling to the sixth-seeded Gobblers by five a month again, the No. 11 Blue Devils had an upset on their minds.
Riding some solid defense from start to finish and hitting their shots when the game was on the line, Virginia found a way to come out on top over Aitkin, 61-56.
Blue Devils head coach Derek Aho said it was a physical contest that was close from start to finish.
“The kids came out and we were a little bit shaky in the beginning,” Aho said. “It was a great crowd and they were loud and it got to us a bit. But I was proud of our kids. We stuck to our game plan defensively and hung with them the entire way. I don’t think anyone got a lead bigger than five points. It was just a really physical, back-and-forth game. Once we settled in, we started playing some great basketball.”
Down 36-33 at halftime, Aho said there wasn’t much to critique about his squad after 18 minutes.
“I told them they were playing a great game at halftime. We weren’t doing anything crazy. We had a few mistakes and a few tipped passes and some calls not go our way but we weren’t playing bad basketball and the guys were aware of that. We just had to stay calm and relaxed and I think they did that all second half. They had much more confidence in that second half.”
Offensively, senior Gavin Dahl led the Blue Devils with 15. Jalen Miskowitz had 11. Casey Aune finished nine, all from three point land and all in the second half.
“Gavin played awesome and he always does. Whether he’s scoring points or not, he always has a huge impact on the game for us. I felt like this was probably his best game he’s had all year and for a senior to do that, it shows his leadership abilities. Doing this in the playoffs, we just jumped on his back and rode with him. He was definitely a spark for us.”
Aho said Miskowitz and Aune also played solid and hit important shots when they needed to.
Defensively, the Blue Devils made a point to stop Aitkin’s Augustine Sanford, who lit Virginia up for 33 points and eight threes in their first meeting. Sanford finished Thursday night with just eight points and two threes.
We really did what we could to take him out of the game. We switched some things up and forced some shots that probably weren’t the greatest shots they could have taken. We were getting those rebounds and taking care of the ball and on defense, we were mixing things up every time they took a timeout so we could keep them guessing.”
Virginia will take on No. 3 Moose Lake/Willow River on Saturday in Hermantown at 5:30 p.m. For Aho and his team, a trip to the quarterfinals is the best news they could ask for.
“For these seniors, we want to keep going as far as we can. The first round is tough playing in a regular gym and now we get to go to Hermantown and play on a bigger stage with our seniors and give our young guys the playoff experience. We came into this season with basically no playoff experience.
“The best thing a coach can say in the playoffs is ‘I’ll see you at practice,’ and the guys went nuts hearing that in the locker room.”
VHS 33 28 — 61
AHS 36 20 — 56
Virginia: Zane Lokken 5, Gavin Dahl 15, Jalen Miskowitz 11, Casey Aune 9, Noah Mitchell 6, Ryan Herberg 6, Max Williams 9; Three pointers: Lokken 1, Dahl 3, Miskowitz 1, Aune 3; Free throws: 3-8; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Aitkin: Augustine Sanford 8, Landon Janzen 21, Zackary MacDonald 19, Alex Palm 4, Micah Lane 4; Three pointers: Sanford 2, MacDonald 5; Free throws: 3-9; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Jaelend Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.