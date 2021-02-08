Blue Devils record wins over Pine City and Rush City

PINE CITY — The Virginia Area wrestling team recorded wins over Pine City, 51-24, and Rush City, 59-18, as the Devils continued their successful season.
Virginia got off the bus and first came up with the 27-point victory over Rush City.
Gavin Nelson started things off with a decision at 106, while five other Virginia wrestlers pinned their opponents en route to the win.
The Blue Devils were dominant against Rush City with nine victories as they scored the 41-point win.
“Overall we wrestled really well again,’’ said head coach Dennis Benz. “We will be back at practice on Monday and continue to keep working hard.’’
The Devils will have their work cut out for them this week when they take on Foley (currently ranked ffith in the state) and a tough Pierz team at the Foley triangular.
Virginia Area 51, Pine City 24
106: Gavin Nelson, V, won by decision, 10-6.
113: Jackson Kendall, V, def. Frank Betters by fall at 1:05.
120: Double forfeit.
126: Colton Gallus, V, won by forfeit.
132: Asher Hedblom, V, def. Tristan Johnson by fall at 1:50.
138: Erik Sundquist, V, def. Caleb Cunnien by fall at :39.
145: Gavin Benz, V, def. Luke Hirsch by fall at 1:38.
152: Damian Tapio, V, def. Damion Torgerson by fall at 2:27.
160: Timmy Johnson, PC, def. Jacob Burress by fall at 5:57.
170: Miigwen Tuchel, V, def. Jacob Lindahl by fall at 1:22.
182: Gavin Rockstrom, PC, def. Gabe Sundquist, V, by fall at 2:27.
195: Logan Klecki, PC, def. Keegan Comer, V, by fall at 3:49.
220: Corey Beier, V, won by forfeit.
Hwt: Justin Matson, PC, defl Ruben Mammenga, V, by fall at :20.
Virginia 59, Rush City 18
106: Gavin Nelson, V, won by forfeit.
113: Jackson Kendall, V, pinned Kellen Gorman at 4:18.
120: Colton Gallus, V, won by forfeit.
126: Asher Hedblom, V, pinned Landon Umbreit at 1:08.
132: Luke Gold, RC, won by forfeit.
138: Erik Sundquist, V, def. Isaak Coolidge by decision, 14-12.
145: Gavin Benz, V, pinned Gavon Schroeder at :35.
152: Damian Tapio, V, pinned Kaden Gorman, at 3:09.
160: Jacob Burress, V, def. Jesse Eklund, 6-5.
170: Miigwen Tuchel, V, pinned John Cacioppo at :50.
182: Keegan Comer, V, pinned Dulton Bengtson at 1:09.
195: Masyh Londgren, RC, won by forfeit.
220: Ruben Mammenga, V, pinned Dulton Bengston at 2:30.
Hwt: Austin Sterling, RC, pinned Corey Beier, V, at 1:09.
