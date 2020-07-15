HIBBING — It was 44 years ago, but Joe Roberts, Gary Kleffman and Jerry Scott remember it like it happened only yesterday.
That threesome teamed with Bruce Roberts, who is Joe’s brother, to win the 1976 World Curling Championships, which were held in Duluth.
It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get that title, but the journey was well worth the effort.
For Kleffman and Roberts, they learned the game from their fathers, Fran Kleffman and Ed Roberts. Scott, who got into the game later, was lucky enough to learn from Fran Kleffman as well.
“Back then, our dads taught us to curl,” Roberts said. “We grew up in a club where there was competitive curling. We also had guys that were coaching us on the sidelines.”
That competitive fire carried over off the ice as well.
“On the ride home after playing with your parents, that was the talk — the game,” Kleffman said. “What did you do wrong? What you could do to improve? It might be only five miles home, but that was the longest five miles ever.”
Roberts agreed.
“If you lost, it was a long ride home,” Roberts said. “You knew what you did wrong, so you could hardly wait to go back again. If you won it was pretty good.”
Bruce Roberts was already curling competitively, having competed in the U.S. Men’s Nationals in 1966 and 1967.
Scott (1968, 1969 and 1970), Kleffman (1968, 1969 and 1970) and Roberts (1969) would participate on the Hibbing High School curling teams, winning three straight state
titles in the process.
Then came 1974, and one letter, written by Rick Novak, that set the wheels in motion for a run at a World title.
According to Kleffman, the United States Curling Association was going to send a team from New York, to the Junior Worlds, without a playdown.
“Rick wrote that letter questioning them about it,” Kleffman said. “He wanted to have a competition to send the best team out of the United States. They decided to have a competition for all of the best junior teams.”
So Scott, Novak, Ben Gardeski and Kleffman competed in that playdown, which was held in Arden Hills.
“The first team we played was the team from New York,” Kleffman said. “We hadn’t played together in many years, but we ended up winning that, beating a North Dakota team on the last shot to represent the United States.”
That World Tournament was held in Toronto.
Kleffman’s team took on the Peter Attinger Rink from Switzerland, which had just finished playing the Bud Somerville Rink in the World Championships.
“We ended up losing to them,” Kleffman said. “I had an opportunity to get three in the sixth end, but I missed an out-turn takeout. I always remember the shots I missed. I don’t always remember the good shots I made, but we lost by inches.
“After that, I knew we could play in the men’s”
When they got home, Kleffman and Scott ran into Bruce Roberts at the Last Chance Bonspiel.
“We walked up to him and started talking to him,” Kleffman said. “We said we’d like to play in the men’s world.”
The elder Roberts had one stipulation.
“He told us that if we could get his brother to play, he’d do it,” Kleffman said. “That was the incentive, but we almost didn’t play.”
That’s because Joe was playing hockey at the time.
Even so, Kleffman and Scott persuaded Roberts to play. The team was formed.
“Playing against world teams in the juniors, that’s when we knew we could be competitive in the men’s,” Kleffman said. “The chemistry was great. You couldn’t ask for a better skip than Bruce.
“He commanded perfection. He didn’t mince a lot of words, but his looks could kill.”
The teams first run at Worlds was in 1975, but they didn’t get out the Nationals.
“After losing in 75, I had the mind set that I was never going to get beat again,” Roberts said. “Never doesn’t always happen, but it didn’t happen that year (1976). We played well that year.
“We were, by far, the best team there.”
The road to the Worlds was filled with a lot of obstacles.
First and foremost, the Roberts Rink had to get out of the club playdown. After that, there were the district playdowns, then the state playdowns.
“We played 10 games in the club, seven in the district and about nine in the state just to get to the Nationals,” Roberts said. “It was a grind to get there. Coming out of Hibbing wasn’t easy. Everybody wanted to beat you.”
That team had a bullseye on its back.
“The other teams play their best against you, and we’re not totally up for those games because we beat them all of the time,” Kleffman said. “Murphy’s Law states that one of those times, they’re going to win.
“If you played a takeout game and you shot 50-percent, they stayed with you. Back then, the ice was 16 or 17 seconds. These guys could play a lot of draws and get behind rocks. If there were a lot of guards up there, we struggled.”
One team, in particular, Bob Sullivan, almost had Roberts’ number.
“They were so strong on their home ice,” Kleffman said. “Bruce had to make his last shot for us to represent the club. We played so many games, but every game we played against teams, they were out to beat us.”
The Roberts Rink made it through the districts and state, advancing to the Nationals in Wausau, Wis.
There, Roberts had to beat Somerville in the finals. They won 9-3.
“If he (Somverville) couldn’t get a guard up there, he was in trouble,” Roberts said. “We left them nothing.”
“We didn’t miss,” Scott said. “When you’re in the Nationals, you’re playing against past world champions and 12 of the best teams in the country. You didn’t have any easy games.”
That win sent the Roberts Rink to the Worlds, which were held in Duluth.
“That definitely helped us,” Kleffman said. “They packed the arena, and most of them were rooting for us. The greatest thing was that our parents could be there to witness that.
“They got front-row seats, and they’re cheering louder than anybody.”
Scott, Kleffman and Roberts couldn’t focus on that. They had more important things to do.
“If you looked into the stands to see who was watching the game, he (Bruce) would notice you, and he’d say, ‘Do you want to be a spectator, or do you want to be a curler? Get in the game,’” Kleffman said.
“He was the boss,” Roberts said. “You’re so focused. It’s unbelievable. If you came out flat, you were in trouble.”
The Roberts Rink made their way into the finals. On the day of the title match, Bruce Roberts got a car and brought the team to the arena.
“He said, ‘We’re going for a ride,’” Roberts said. “I said, ‘Where are we going? We have to play in a few hours.’ We go to the arena, and there’s two podiums. There’s one big one where the champions stand, and one little one where the second place team stands.
“We walked in together and he said, ‘You see those two podiums up there. Nobody is ever going to remember who stands on that short one.’”
Those words sunk in on the car ride back to the hotel.
“We had an incentive to play,” Roberts said. “It’s true. Who remembers who was second? We remember because we played them. It’s a fact of life in any sport. I don’t know where he came up with that, but he had been in World Championships before and lost.
“He figured that was his way of telling us at 23- and 24-years-old,’Here it is guys, you may never get there again. ”
In the finals, the Roberts Rink scored one in the 10th end to beat Bill Muirhead of Scotland 6-5.
The team brushed aside all of the distractions to secure that title in curling.
“It was strictly business,” Kleffman said. “There’re so many distractions, and Bruce reminded us of that. He had that experience to stay focused. We stayed in our rooms and played cards and talked about curling.
“My only regret is when we won the World, I went to work the next day. Now, I wish I had taken a week off to absorb and enjoy it.”
Roberts echoed those sentiments.
“There was no monkey business,” Roberts said. “We rested between games, that’s it. We’d play a game, then go back to the hotel. We were there for one reason — to win.”
After that event, which was held in March, the team went up to the CBC Classic in Winnipeg in April.
“We didn’t have any ice for a couple of weeks before we went up there,” Roberts said.
Kleffman added, “We didn’t know if we could have any more time off of work. We weren’t going to go.”
They weren’t sure if they could more time off of work, but they ended up going. Even though they had just won the World title, they had something to prove at that event.
“After we won the World, they figured it was kind of a fluke,” Roberts said. “They said, ‘These guys can only hit,’ so we’d get in a draw game with them and beat them there, too. We played all of their best, and we beat them all.
“That was as great as winning the World because anytime the United States won the world, it was a fluke. It wasn’t a fluke.”
After that, the Roberts Rink didn’t have anything to prove.
“We finished the task that we started,” Roberts said. “We got to be the best at the game we loved to play. That says it all.”
