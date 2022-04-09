Bischoff continued to thrive in freshman year

GRAND RAPIDS — Last season when Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey player Mercury Bischoff earned Minnesota First Team All-State honors as an eighth grader, some thought it was because she was part of a line that included Claire Vekich, who also was named First Team All-State and who played at Bemidji State University this past season.
But the thought of Bischoff riding the coattails of Vekich to the All-State designation was quickly forgotten at the start of this season as Bischoff scored six goals in the opening game of the season and she never slowed down for the remainder of the season, finishing with 49 goals and 25 assists for 74 points.
Bischoff again was named to the First Team All-State team after the conclusion of the season and it is for her sensational play that she has been named the All-Iron Range Girls Hockey Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.
“I think I had a pretty good season,” said Bischoff. “It feels amazing to get this award. I do a lot of extra stuff like camps and working out. Hockey is the only thing I do other than my academics.”
GRG coach Brad Hyduke said Bischoff was the motor that made the Lightning team run this past season.
“There were a lot of people that thought that it was easy to be put in her position when she was playing with a dominant player and Ms. Hockey finalist like Claire Vekich,” Hyduke said. “She showed she is her own unique and dominant player. And the players around her, like Kalle Reed and Molly Pierce, are big reasons that Mercury is the player she is.
“Mercury is a 200-foot player; she loves to backcheck and she’s good at it, she loves to penalty kill and she’s good at it. She is more than just a goal scorer; she’s an elite puck handler and she is not afraid to play defense for us.”
Bischoff is running track for the first time this spring and already has established herself as one of the top sprinters on the team.
“It’s that lean muscle that she has, her stamina, and she has just crazy agility,” the coach explained. “Then everything from there is between the ears, how she treats her speed, how she uses her opponents’ momentum against them, the way she reads plays, and crazy as it is with 49 goals, she is as good a passer as she is a goal scorer. She just has really unique athleticism and she is fun to watch and fun to coach.”
Hyduke said he is asked all the time what kind of a player Bischoff is to coach and he said she is extremely coachable and interacts very well with her teammates. He added that she also is good in the classroom, sporting a 3.5 grade point average.
“She will be a captain as a sophomore next year just because of how she gravitates to her teammates,” said Hyduke. “This year as a ninth grader, she was the one that people looked up to. She has really set the high mark for our program as far as how to carry herself.”
Being a two-time All-State player and still only a freshman, Bischoff said she has some lofty goals as far as hockey is concerned. She said she plans on playing college hockey but is uncertain which team she would like to play for at this point.
“I am hoping to improve over the summer for next season,” Bischoff explained. “I need to keep doing what I am doing, working out and getting stronger and working on the things that I need to. After high school I am thinking of going to college and then working up from there and try to make the Olympic team.
“Making the Olympic team is my ultimate goal. If it happens it would be a big accomplishment.”
Added Hyduke, “She has caught the attention of people including local college coaches and people know who Mercury is, She will be getting stronger and she needs to stay on the right track as far as her development. She wants to get better and the sky is the limit. It is college first and she is going to get some chances to be on U.S. teams. It is a realistic goal for her to be part of the Olympics given that she is probably the best freshman in the country.” Following is the full All-Area Girls Hockey Team:
Mercury Bischoff, freshman forward, GRG, Kalle Reed, junior forward, GRG, Molly Pierce, sophomore forward, GRG, Makenzie Cole, senior goaltender, GRG, Jazzy Bischoff, junior defender, GRG, Allie LeClaire, sophomore defender, GRG, Addison Hess, Hibbing, Abigail Sullivan, Hibbing, Julia Gherardi, Hibbing, Aune Boben, Hibbing, Claire Rewertz, Hibbing, Megan Bussey, Hibbing, Kylie Baranzelli, Rock Ridge, Natalie Bergman, Rock Ridge, and Jennie Krause, Rock Ridge.
