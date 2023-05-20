Bird skier

Rock Ridge skier Travis Bird has been named the 2023 All-Iron Range Boys’ Alpine Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review

 Ben Romsaas

VIRGINIA—A year ago, Travis Bird saw one mishap derail his race at the Section 7 alpine ski meet.

A broken pole made things pretty difficult for the Rock Ridge racer but he still managed to place 40th in a field of 80 or so skiers. Without that bump in the road, Bird could tell he was a state-level alpine skier.

