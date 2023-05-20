VIRGINIA—A year ago, Travis Bird saw one mishap derail his race at the Section 7 alpine ski meet.
A broken pole made things pretty difficult for the Rock Ridge racer but he still managed to place 40th in a field of 80 or so skiers. Without that bump in the road, Bird could tell he was a state-level alpine skier.
One year later, Bird had the best meet of his career, racing to a 13th place finish as a junior at this year’s section meet, punching his first ever ticket to state.
With his junior year behind him and the potential for even greater heights his senior year, Bird has been named the 2023 All-Iron Range Boys’ Alpine Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
Taking to the slopes at a young age, it wasn’t until the eighth grade that Bird decided to join the alpine ski team. After a couple of his friends talked him into it, he was hooked on racing.
“My dad brought me up with skiing probably when I was about six or seven years old,” Bird said. “But I didn’t start racing until many years after that. My friends sold it to me. They said it’s super fun and you get to be on the skill hill every day. I just loved it from the first day and things kind of took off.”
Falling short at the section meet as a sophomore, Bird says he could tell there was room to improve, but that he was also nearly at a state-level had his ski pole not broken.
“I still finished both my runs with a broken pole but I fell my second run. The whole offseason, all summer, it was all about making it to state after that. That’s what got me out of bed every morning. I split the field with a broken pole so I could feel I was right on the edge last year.”
Bird said he had a not-so-stellar race at Lutsen less than a week before sections which meant he needed to put in the work at his remaining practices and go out on a high note.
“The whole weekend I just had to forget about Lutsen. I needed to go to practice and finish on a good run. I got the good run I was looking for and that kind of motivated me a bit. I didn’t want to practice more after that in case I had a bad run and put a sour taste in my mouth.”
Bird was the first skier to finish his first run at sections this year, meaning he had to watch every other racer compete after him. From there, the tension only increased as he waited to see where his time fell compared to everyone else.
“I just had to hang around at the bottom of the hill. I could feel the excitement building and then I could see that a lot of the times were slower than my time. Going back up the hill for my second run, my strategy was the same: just stand. You can’t win if you don’t finish two runs so we stood and we let if fly through the end.”
Speaking with Hibbing’s Adam Vinopal after his second run, they figured out they had both likely advanced to state. Calling Vinopal a “friendly rival,” Bird got to share the excitement of making it to state with another of his favorite competitors.
“I got a hug from him before we even knew if we were going or not but looking at the times, he was pretty sure we both had made it. That’s kind of when it really felt like I had done it. It was a mountain of relief.”
Bird put in one more solid week of practice and then returned to Giants Ridge for his first ever state meet. The junior said it was nearly impossible to contain his excitement.
“I was there the second they opened, just ready to go, jumping up and down. Basically hyperactive and ready to go. There’s some big dogs there at state, people that train their whole lives and fly out west to ski on all these other hills. I knew where I wanted to be and my goal was to just send it. I wanted to keep that adrenaline going through the whole day, experience the fun, be myself and have a blast the whole time.”
Bird’s first run at state didn’t go as planned. He had to hike a gate which slowed his time considerably. In terms of fixing that mistake, Bird said it was a matter of inches.
“My goal was to go full blast and I was going full blast but I missed a gate. If I’m an inch to the right, I complete it, an inch to the left and I miss it completely. I finished the race and was still really proud of myself.”
Bird said going into his second run he just wanted to have fun. As rain started to fall at Giants Ridge, he couldn’t help but smile as he crossed the finish line for the last time this season.
“I just wanted to be happy with my experience when it was all said and done. There were puddles on the ground and I could barely see. But I got to the bottom and I was still smiling. I was at the state meet and I hit a big goal for myself.”
Now that he’s tasted the state meet, Bird says he wants to do everything in his power to get back there next year.
“You can’t take days off if you have those high goals. You can’t just say that’s good enough. There’s kids that only train skiing year round. Being a two or three sport athlete, you can’t take any breaks. You have to use the opportunities to ski as much as you can and hit it as hard as you can.”
Coming down the hill the last time, Bird remembers his coaches, teammates and family cheering him on.
“Seeing the team there was really cool. We’re basically like family. We spend four days a week together on the hill so it’s neat seeing them there with my coaches and family enjoying it with me.”
On his coaches, Bird says the Rock Ridge staff has been nothing but great in his time as a racer.
“Benji [Neff] is awesome. Lance [Larsen] is great and sets a nice course. He’s always positive. Scott, he’s kind of like our Grandpa Neff but he’s always got the little things you can tweak. Eli [Little] is the guy who kind of took me to that next level. Eli just knows how to fix all those little things and helps me make that small change. At the top level, a 0.5% difference is amazing and he’s taught me things I can do when I get in trouble on the race course.”
When one ski season ends, the next begins and Bird knows the time he has left to race is limited. With that in mind, he’s ready to put in the work to go out with a bang next season.
“The goal is to go back to state and do better. All I can ask for is two really solid runs that I feel good about. It all starts with day one. There you have to reset and hit it hard again.”
—
In addition to Bird, the 2023 All-Iron Range Boys’ Alpine Ski Team includes Adam Vinopal of Hibbing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.