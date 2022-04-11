Big fifth inning lifts Broncos over Rangers, 6-1

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Mountain Iron-Buhl softball team found themselves all tied up with International Falls 1-1 after four innings.
And while starting pitcher Alix Swanson was having a solid outing for the Rangers thus far, the Broncos broke the game open in the fifth thanks to some walks, timely hitting and an error from the MI-B defense.
Four runs that inning as well as one more for insurance in the top of the sixth was enough for International Falls as they downed Mountain Iron-Buhl 6-1 Monday evening.
Swanson and Broncos’ pitcher Gracie Swenson dueled it out through the first two innings. While the Broncos saw five batters come to the plate in the top of the first, Swanson struck out the final two batters she saw to get out of the inning.
Swenson gave up the leadoff walk in the bottom of the first but the Broncos defense turned a double play behind her to get the first two outs with a routine play first ending the inning for the third inning.
Swanson continued to look solid for MI-B in the second, facing four batters and recording two more strikeouts to keep it 0-0 after one and a half.
The Rangers had their first scoring opportunity in the bottom of the second with Elle Otto doubling to left field with one out. One out later, Izzy Mattson singled to right to put runners on the corners.
Batting in the No. 8 spot, Izzy Ollila had a chance to score the Rangers first run, but Swenson bailed the Broncos out with a strikeout, ending the threat.
International Falls was the first to light up the scoreboard with a run in the top of the third. Kale Taylor reached on an error before Lola Valenzuela singled to left to put runners on first and second. One out later and Izzy Valenzuela brought Taylor home with an RBI single to center to make it a 1-0 game. Swanson got the Rangers out of the inning with another strikeout.
MI-B responded quickly in the bottom of the third. Back at the top of the order, Maleah Milton doubled to left-center field with one out to put herself in scoring position. One out later, she made her way home thanks to an RBI single from Sam Hoff that dropped perfectly into shallow center field.
The Rangers had a chance to break open a lead of their own in the bottom of the fourth as Swenson started losing control of her pitch. Walking three of the first four batters she faced, the Rangers quickly had the bases loaded up with only one away. Swenson recovered, however, striking out the next two batters she saw to end the inning, leaving three MI-B runners stranded.
The Broncos brought their own runners aboard quickly in the top of the fifth and didn’t leave them stranded like the home team did half an inning before. Lola Valenzuela singled to center to start things off and moved to second on a passed ball. Next up, a double from Swenson to left field brought the first run of the inning home to put the Broncos back on top, 2-1.
Swanson then struggled to get her batters out as back-to-back walks loaded up the bases for the Broncos. A strikeout from Swanson gave MI-B their first out of the inning, but the Broncos kept things moving with an RBI single from Havyn Pelland scoring another run. The throw-in from the outfield missed the mark, allowing another run to score and Pelland to move to second, 4-1 Broncos.
Gracie Bowles brought home Pelland right after with a single that scored a run, putting the Broncos up 5-1 after four and a half innings.
MI-B couldn’t get anything going in the home half of the fifth while International Falls added to their lead in the top of the sixth. Taylor reached on a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a single from Lola Valenzuela. One out later, Izzy Valenzuela singled in the infield to load up the bases.
With runners on every bag and one out, the Broncos’ Megan Mason popped up to the infield, and while the out was recorded on the infield fly rule, the ball was dropped by the Rangers, allowing Taylor to come home and score.
The scoring stopped there as neither team came up with anything in the final inning and a half. Suffering the loss, Rangers head coach Jesse White says there were some positives to take away, but his team made a few too many misplays to stay in the game.
“We beat ourselves today, I think,” White said. “We were tentative in the outfield and we made some bad decisions in the field and we paid for it. You can’t give up that many free plays to anybody.”
With plenty of youth on their roster, White says the bottom of the lineup will need to shore some things up if the team wants to capitalize on things like their bases loaded situation in the fourth.
“We’re really young in the outfield and we’re really young at the bottom of the order. That’s just going to have to be a learning experience for the girls. In moments like that you need to produce, put the bat on the ball and put it in play. That’s how you win so it’ll have to be something we learn and work on.”
Rangers pitcher Alix Swanson finished with nine strikeouts with White saying she pitched a solid game overall.
“It’s her second game in a row that she’s pitched really well. She gave up that tough fifth inning but when your defense doesn't make the routine plays, you make your pitcher throw too many and get tired and that’s what happened to us today.”
Outside of run production, the Rangers did have some bright spots offensively as well.
“Some girls stepped up at the plate. The Milton sisters did well. Elle Otto and Izzy Mattson had nice days. The girls at the bottom of the order will need to get better but it’s early and it’s cold. We’ve only been on the field three times so I think we’ll start getting better when we get more time outside.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl returns to action today when they play host to Northeast Range. That game is set to start at 4:30 p.m.
Eveleth-Gilbert 13,
Esko 9
At Esko, the Eveleth-Gilbert softball team came up with two massive innings that carried them to a 13-9 win over the Eskomos Monday Evening.
The Golden Bears put up seven runs in the first inning and, after falling behind, added six more in the sixth to take a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
Anna Westby, Lydia Delich and Brooklyn Smith all collected two hits apiece in the win. Brooke Thyen scored a three-run homer in the sixth to add to the big inning while Joey Westby collected a three-RBI hit in the same inning as well.
In the circle, Lydia Delich and Taylor Morley split the pitching duties for E-G with Delich going three and ⅔ while striking out five. Morley pitched the final three and ⅓, striking out five more.
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Paula Dundas praised her team for a solid outing in only their second time outdoors this season.
“They did play well,” Dundas said. “At the plate, they jumped on the ball early which gave us those seven runs in the first.”
After Esko switched up their pitchers, E-G struggled but regained their form at the plate in the sixth.
“We had a hard time making an adjustment but it finally clicked for us and we put some really good swings on the ball. When we hit the ball, we hit it hard.
“Defensively, we played wonderful tonight and backed those pitchers up. Our outfielders haven’t seen many fly balls but they did read the balls well. We have some inexperienced kids playing but so far, there’s no complaints. Hopefully the weather cooperates and we can get outside more and learn some more.”
Eveleth-Gilbert is next scheduled to take on Greenway on Monday in Bovey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.