Bergman etches hat trick to give Bears season-opening win, 5-4

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert Area girls’ hockey team looked like they had quite a bit of rust to shake off trailing Superior 2-0 just seven and a half minutes into their season opener.
Instead of letting the game pass them by, the Golden Bears found their groove and trailed by just one after the first period. Two more goals in the second period, followed by two more in the third sealed things up for Eveleth-Gilbert as they defended home ice with a 5-4 season-opening win.
Senior goalie Rachel Woods finished the contest with 31 saves and eighth grader Natalie Bergman made a lasting impression in her varsity debut, etching a hat trick to power the Golden Bears offense.
Special teams played a big role in E-G’s win as well, with the Bears scoring once on the power play and three times while down a skater.
The Spartans looked to be in control early in the game with Arika Trentor scoring at the 3:08 mark to give her squad the 1-0 lead. Superior doubled their lead just over four minutes later with a goal by Madelyn Franta to make it 2-0 Spartans. Brooklyn Burger assisted on both goals while Trentor assisted on the second.
A penalty at the 9:00 mark by E-G’s Jennie Krause wasn’t too reassuring for the Bears, but the Bears turned it into a positive quickly. After a shot on net, Woods dumped the puck off to Bergman who had a clear breakaway to the other end of the ice.
With a defender on each side of her as she approached the Spartans goal, Bergman fired a shot past goalie Katrina Casper and scored short-handed to cut the deficit to one, 2-1.
That score held through the end of the first. Woods stopped 10 shots in the first period with Casper stopping eight.
The two teams battled for control in the second period but it was the Golden Bears who maintained their momentum from the first. After killing off another penalty, E-G looked to do some damage of their own after a Superior roughing call at the 10:02 mark.
One minute and 46 seconds into the power play, the Bears etched their second goal with sophomore Kendra Rosati forcing the puck through a mob of white and blue jerseys, making it 2-2 when the dust settled.
E-G wasn’t done scoring in the second. With less than a minute to play in the period, Bergman scored again, this time off the passes from Micheala Levander and Anneka Lundgren. Her second goal of the night, the Bears took their first lead of the season thanks to the breakout eighth grader.
The third period was a messy one for both teams as fatigue started to settle in. Eveleth-Gilbert couldn’t capitalize on another Superior penalty and made matters worse when back-to-back penalties of their own gave the Spartans 1:06 of 5-on-3 skating.
Superior only needed three seconds, however, as Franta got the quick pass off the faceoff and fired one past Woods for the game-tying score.
With just over three minutes to play, the Bears needed a quick response if they hoped to avoid an overtime period. Still down one skater, junior Kylie Baranzelli was the next to answer the call.
Assisted by Rhys Ceglar, the Bear’s aggressive play paid off as Baranzelli etched the second short-handed goal of the night, making it 4-3 Eveleth-Gilbert.
Not even 20 seconds later — yet still short handed — Eveleth-Gilbert sealed things up with one more goal. Off the pass from Baranzelli, Bergman blasted one more past Casper to make it 5-3, giving the eighth grader a hat trick in her first varsity game.
The Spartans pulled their goalie as time ran out and grabbed one final goal as time began to run out, but Eveleth-Gilbert was able to hang on in their opener, 5-4 over Superior.
Woods stopped 31 shots in the win while Casper finished the night with 19 saves.
Trailing 2-0 early on, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Earl Fitzgerald had to give credit to his team for not giving up in an electric first game.
“They never quit,” Fitzgerald said after the game. “In the end, they stayed with the play and dug deep. Our girls were tired too. We’ve only had nine skates and we didn’t know how hard we could push them with the masks and the long layoff but they battled hard and they wanted the win tonight.”
With Woods stopping 31 shots in the first game of her final season, Fitzgerald gave the veteran netminder props for keeping the Bears in the game during key moments.
“She played a really good game tonight. She was ready to go right away and made saves that could have been turning points for the other team if they went in. She had a save in the first eight seconds and plenty more near the end that really kept us alive.”
With the Spartans tying things 3-3 in the third, Fitzgerald had confidence in his team to respond quickly and that’s exactly what they did.
“We told them at the end of the second that it was their game to win or their game to lose. We told them this is our building so let’s just go out there and win this game. The late goals didn’t get to them at all. They just kept battling.”
On Bergman’s hat trick, Fitzgerald said there wasn’t a whole lot more one could ask for from an eighth grader getting her first taste of varsity hockey.
“She shows a lot of poise out there and seems real mature for her age. That’s why we put her out there in those key situations and, thus far, she’s responding. We’re real happy with what she’s shown us so far.”
Scoring once on the power play and three times while short handed, Fitzgerald says applying pressure on special teams was something the Bears did really well Thursday night.
“We liked what we saw out of them. We asked them to force the puck those times we were short handed. Force the play, force the issue. That’s how we ended up with those goals. We made them try and do something with the puck and they coughed it up.”
Win No. 1 under their belts, Fitzgerald says the team will need to work a bit more on their stamina ahead of their next game.
“We definitely need more conditioning. Like I said, we didn’t know exactly where we stood with them or how hard we could push them in the beginning but I think if we get a little bit better conditioning, we’ll be strong on our sticks because of it.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back in action next Thursday when they travel to Cloquet to take on CEC.
SHS 2 0 2 — 4
EGA 1 2 2 — 5
First Period
1, S, Arika Trentor (Brooklyn Burger), 3:08; 2, S, Madelyn Franta (Trentor, Burger), 7:28; 3, EG, Natalie Bergman (Rachel Woods), SH, 10:14.
Second Period
4, EG, Kendra Rosati (unassisted), PP, 11:48; 5, EG, Bergman (Anneka Lundgren, Micheala Levander), 16:11.
Third Period
6, S, Franta (Autumn Cooper), PP, 13:54; 7, EG, Kylie Baranzelli (Rhys Ceglar), SH, 14:15; 8, EG, Bergman (Baranzelli), SH, 14:33; 9, S, Franta (Burger), 16:44.
Goalie Saves: Katrina Casper, S, 8-6-5—19; Rachel Woods, EG, 10-10-11—31.
Penalties-Minutes: Superior 3-6; Eveleth-Gilbert 4-8.
