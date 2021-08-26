Bears sweep Spartans in season opener 3-0

EVELETH — For a first game, Eveleth-Gilbert head volleyball coach Beth Bittmann couldn’t be much happier, as the Golden Bears swept visiting Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-13) to get the season started on the right foot.
With experience factoring heavily into the matchup, the Golden Bears came out with a starting lineup consisting of the six seniors on their roster. Playing the first contest of their final season, all six played to their strengths and led E-G to the victory.
The Bears started off strong, jumping to a 7-1 lead with Brooke Thyen getting in on most of the action. Thyen put down a tip for the first point and added a kill a point later to put E-G in front 3-0.
A kill from Joey Westby, one more from Thyen and another from Westby put the Bears up 6-1 later. Westby added another tip at the net, forcing a timeout from Spartans head coach Jessica Noonan with her team trailing 7-1.
N-K started grabbing some points off of a few E-G errors just before a block from Jazlynn Svaleson cut the deficit to four for the Spartans, 8-4. The Bears weren’t deterred, however, as they capitalized on plenty of Spartan errors to keep their lead at a healthy size.
Up 10-5, Emily Kemp got in on the action for the Golden Bears, increasing the lead to six with a kill that pumped up the home crowd. Svaleson responded back with a kill of her own but the net play from Thyen, Westby and Kemp kept the Bears in front. Their lead continued to grow with a tip from McKendrick Landwer at the net, capping off game one for the Bears, 25-13.
The Spartans pushed back early on in game two, going toe to toe with Eveleth-Gilbert through the first 19 points, 10-9. The Bears didn’t succumb to the pressure, however, as they finished the set on a 15-3 run with Thyen, Westby and Kemp again leading the way.
With things getting tight early in the second, Bittmann complimented her squad on how well they bounced back.
“What I really liked tonight is that when one girl got down, all of the other girls picked her right back up,” Bittmann said after the game. “They would pick a girl right back up and take her along with them where we needed to go.”
Up 23-12, Westby grabbed point 24 with a kill before a hitting error from the Spartans gave the game to the Bears, 25-12.
The third game was similar to the first, with E-G taking a commanding early lead and not letting it go. Running out with a 5-0 start, the Bears expanded their lead again to around the 10-point margin where they sat comfortably.
Up 22-11, a kill from Kemp put E-G two points away from the win, with both points eventually being given to them on N-K errors.
In the stats department, the three-pronged attack from the Bears led the way with Kemp and Thyen finishing with nine kills anda block each. Westby added eight kills. Setter Lauren Lautigar commanded the floor with 20 set assists and two ace serves.
After the game, Bittmann praised her squad for a solid first outing.
“For the first game, I was very happy. Both teams had the first game jitters and that’s normal, but our girls didn’t let that affect them. We had a few unforced errors but not as many as I had anticipated so I’m super excited about that going forward.”
With her six seniors taking command of the floor for the majority of the game, Bittmann said it was a special night for that group.
“This is their year. Tonight, they knew this was their last first game and the last group of seniors to come through and play in this gymnasium. With that, I hope they can keep the spirits and keep the momentum going. They came out right from the start and did just that so I’m excited to see more.”
Commanding the floor early was Thyen, who Bittmann said had a strong week of practice leading up to the first game.
“Brooke has been hitting so well as of late. We practiced with Virginia this week and she had a really good day hitting wise with them. Tonight, she was a superstar at the net. If we can keep her and Kemp and Westby all swinging those arms at the same time, it’s going to be tough for anyone to defend us.”
Bittmann also had to give credit to her setter Lautigar.
“Our hitters hit the ball hard and our passes did better than I had hoped coming in, but I told the girls yesterday at practice to not take your setter for granted. Lauren has come so far and is such a nice little setter for us. She puts the ball exactly where each hitter needs it. It’s not a generic set, they’re all placed so well. She doesn’t get enough credit for what she does and I tell the girls all the time how valuable she is for us.”
The Golden Bears will play host to Chisholm on Tuesday. One game in the books, Bittmann says it's about as good of a start as she could have hoped for.
“It was our first game and the girls didn’t use that as an excuse for any mistakes. They worked their tails off at practice the last two weeks to prepare for this and I’m happy with where we started.
Greenway 3,
Mesabi East 1
At Coleraine, two more Iron Range teams got their seasons started on Thursday with hosting Greenway downing Mesabi East 3-1 (18-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-20).
Emma Markovich led the way for the Raiders with 23 kills and 30 digs. Kyra Williams finished with 10 kills and 25 digs. Lexi Hammer led the way in set assists with 40 while also adding nine digs. Elle Vekich added 26 digs with Senia Erkkila tallying 17.
Kora Forsline and Lindsey Baribeau shared offensive duties for the Giants, finishing with 13 kills each. Baribeau added four blocks. Allie Lamppa paced the team in set assists with 35. Alexa Fossell finished with 26 digs and three ace serves, while Kaitlynn James dug up 18 balls. Maija Hill tallied 11 digs and three blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.