Bears stunned in 7AA playoff opener

EVELETH — When the playoffs come around, one off night on the court can spell the end of your season.
For the third-seeded Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball team, that’s exactly the reality they had to deal with Wednesday night as No. 6 Aitkin came onto their court and pulled off the 3-1 (25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-20) upset to end the Bears postseason run on the same night it started.
Struggling through the first two games, the Golden Bears allowed the Gobblers to dictate the pace of play. With missed serves, off hits and sluggish passing, Eveleth-Gilbert’s slow start was one they couldn’t afford to have.
“We came out flat,” Bears head coach Beth Bittmann said. “We did what we’ve done so many other times before and let the other team get a jump on us while we forced ourselves to get out of a hole we dug. We made some mental errors in every set we lost tonight and Aitkin made us pay for it.”
The first game swung greatly in favor of Aitkin right from the get-go with Eveleth-Gilbert putting their first three serves into the net to give the Gobblers a few free points. Aitkin began to play the way they did all night, keeping balls in play while forcing the Bears to answer back.
Through the first 13 points, Aitking led 10-3 with only one of those points coming from a kill as opposed to a Bears error.
The Gobblers continued to extend the lead with kills from Brooke Zubke and Lauren Ratz while Zubke contributed even more at the net in the form of a strong block. The Bears tried to claw their way back in with kills from Emily Kemp, Brooke Thyen and Anna Westby making it a 15-10 game, but the Gobblers pounced on every error they could to stretch their lead.
Two kills from Aitkin’s Isabelle Long got the Gobblers two points away from the set at 23-13, btu four straight points from the Bears on the arm of Kemp made it 23-17, forcing a Gobbler timeout.
Another kill from Kemp got E-G to 18 but another pair of errors gave the first set to Aitkin, 25-18.
The second set followed a script much like the first where the Bears continued to make errors that only aided Aitkin.
Ratz’s arm continued to help the Gobblers out in key moments with a pair of kills and another Zubke block putting them up 12-7. The Bears stayed within five up until the 16-11 mark as the Gobblers took flight once more to close out the set. Shortly after, it was a 2-0 contest with Aitkin winning the second 25-19.
Eveleth-Gilbert finally put the pieces together in the third set, but not before they dug themselves an early 9-3 hole in favor of Aitkin. The Bears managed to climb out of that with an ace from Lauren Lautigar, a tip at the net from Thyen and three straight kills from Kemp knotting things up at 11.
Both squads played point for point until E-G broke free with an 18-15 lead that forced another Aitkin timeout. Out of the break, Thyen and Westby continued to swing well for the Bears while a big kill from junior Allie Bittmann gave the Bears some breathing room at 22-20.
E-G took the final three points in the set with a kill from kemp, an ace from Thyen and a backrow kill from libero McKendrick Landwer. Winning 25-20, the Bears looked to be in the thick of it down 2-1 to Aitkin.
The Bears had their strongest early-set showing in the fourth as they went point for point with Gobblers. The two teams tied at one, two, three, six, seven and 10. More kills from Thyen and Westby kept E-G afloat but things went south from there.
The long rallies and points decided by which team could outlast the other began to fall in favor of Aitkin as they slowly built up one final lead. Trailing 24-20 late, the Bears saw their season come to an end with a Zubke kill to the right side that come down inside the boundary line.
Coming in with high expectations for themselves, the Bears couldn’t help but feel they took themselves out of the game and didn’t have enough to get back in.
“I’m disappointed not for the fact that we lost, but for the fact that our seniors ended their season that way,” Bittmann said. “It’s a tough way to go out and I don’t wish that on anybody. Kudos to Aitkin too. Once they got fired up, they started pounding away at us. Our motto all season has been ‘attack before we get attacked,’ and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Eveleth-Gilbert’s six seniors — Joey Westby, Lauren Lautigar, Brooke Thyen, McKendrick Landwer, Emily Kemp and Jennie Krause — leave behind big shoes to be filled by upcoming Golden Bears and Wolverines. According to Bittmann, their chapter isn’t closed quite yet.
“It’s not something you can close out and get over after one night. It’s going to take some time to settle in. It’s a tough conversation to have after a loss like that. The girls didn’t want to have that talk tonight so we’ll have it another time when they’re ready.
“We’ll get together postseason and at the banquet and celebrate all the good things we did this season. We ended up 17-8, a good record and nothing to hang your head about. Unfortunately, tonight wasn’t our night.”
