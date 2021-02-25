Bears grab important IRC win over 'Jackets, 3-2

HOYT LAKES — When the Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East and Hibbing/Chisholm boys’ hockey teams met earlier this month, the pair of IRC rivals skated to a 0-0 overtime tie.
It was clear from the beginning Thursday night that their rematch would not be anything like their first meeting.
The Golden Bears struck first and scored fast, etching three goals in the first seven minutes as they held on for the next 44 minutes for a 3-2 win over the Bluejackets.
Eveleth-Gilbert got the scoring started early, catching a flat footed Hibbing team off guard in the opening period. The Bears put pressure on the ‘Jackets from the first puck drop and needed less than a minute to take the lead with Tommy Schlotec firing one past H/C goalie Evan Radovich. The goal at 0:55 was assisted by Cooper Mattson.
Hibbing quickly found themselves in a jam three and a half minutes later with Nathan Rude heading to the penalty box on a tripping call. The Bears needed only 23 seconds of their power play time to double their lead thanks to a fast shot from Cooper Levander that sailed past Radovich. Assisted by Brandon Lind and Ty Laugen, Levander’s goal made it 2-0 less than five minutes into the contest.
Eveleth-Gilbert wasn’t done quite yet as they scored their final goal of the period at the 6:55 mark off the stick of Cooper Grahek. He was assisted by Mattson and Lind on the play.
The Bluejackets found their form shortly after that third goal and the two teams settled into a long, physical Iron Range Conference battle.
The two teams exchanged penalties throughout the end of the first period, with one ‘Jackets player getting called for a 10-minute game misconduct that persisted into the second period.
Three minutes into the second period, the Bluejackets got their best opportunity to score following a Bears holding penalty on Lind. A minute later, Hibbing’s Tristen Babich got H/C on the board, firing one past Andrew Torrel, cutting the deficit to just two. Babich was assisted by Kasey Kemp and Joe Allison on the play.
The ‘Jackets looked like they had forgotten about their early game woes as they took the advantage in time of possession throughout the second period and fired 13 shots in the frame compared to just seven from the Bears.
Things quickly got interesting in the third period with Conner Willard scoring next for Hibbing just 36 seconds into the last 17. Assisted by Ethan Lund and Allison, Willard’s goal kept the momentum tilted in favor of the ‘Jackets while the Bears just needed to hold on and run the clock out.
Some clutch saves from Torrel as the period went on kept Eveleth-Gilbert in front but a late penalty on Schlotec gave Hibbing a 6-on-4 advantage for the last 55 seconds after they pulled their netminder Radovich.
The Bears managed to get some key clears near the end as they ran out the clock, holding on to the 3-2 IRC win.
After the win, Bears head coach Jeff Torrel said everything after E-G’s first three goals was a gut check and his team was up to the task.
“We jumped them in the first and they came out a little flat footed,” Torrel said. “But we knew they weren’t going to stay that way. We were just gutting out a win by the end. We made some mistakes but that’s hockey. Hibbing worked their butts off and got us chasing a little bit in our defensive zone. This game just shows it doesn’t need to be pretty to get the win.”
After skating to a 0-0 tie earlier this month, Torrel said it was clear from the early scores that the two teams were in for a different kind of battle this time around.
“We had our chances and they had theirs. There were some defensive breakdowns on both sides and I think we were a little fortunate to end up on the winning side but at the same time, good teams find a way to win and we’re getting there.”
The Bears saw the return of Brett Okland in the lineup, with the senior missing time recently due to a leg injury. Torrel said Okland had a solid first game back for E-G and hopes to see that from junior Nick Troutwine, who returns next week.
“Brett did really well tonight. The leg was a little sore but he’s battling through it and played the whole game for us. That’s what we love to see. Nick Troutwine should be back for us next week and that’s a big piece for us as well.”
As Torrel stepped into the locker room following the win, his players broke out in song to celebrate their coach’s birthday. Being able to grab a win against Hibbing on his big day, Torrel said he couldn’t have asked for a better present..
“I think that was the best present I got this year. Hibbing tipped us the last couple years and it affected our chance to win the IRC last year. Hopefully by getting them this year maybe it’ll propel us into winning the IRC. It was a great feeling all around.”
The Bears will hit the road on Tuesday for a rematch with International Falls. E-G downed the Broncos earlier this week 6-3 and Torrel expects another physical battle for his squad.
“We have to be sharp at practice these next few days. We can’t expect to go up there and have the same game we had in the ‘Hipp.’ The Falls isn’t going to give it to us, especially in their own rink.”
HC 0 1 1 — 2
EG 3 0 0 — 3
First Period
1, E, Tommy Schlotec (Cooper Mattson), :55; 2, E, Cooper Levander (Brandon Lind, Ty Laugen), PP, 4:44; 3, E, Cooper Grahek (Mattson, Lind), 6:55.
Second Period
4, H, Tristen Babich (Kasey Kemp, Joe Allison), PP, 4:17.
Third Period
5, H, Conner Willard (Ethan Lund, Allison), :36.
Penalties-Minutes: H/C 4-8+10 minute game misconduct; EG 5-10.
Goalie saves: Evan Radovich, HC, 8-7-11—26; Andrew Torrel 8-12-10—30.
