Bears fall to Marshall, 4-2

EVELETH — The Section 7A girls tennis tournament kicked off Monday with both Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia hosting first round matches. The Golden Bears fell in their tilt with Duluth Marshall, 4-2, while Virginia defeated Crosby-Ironton 6-1 to move on to the next round.
The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team came in to their Section 7A playoff contest expecting a close match with visiting Duluth Marshall.
Hoping to escape with exactly four points, the Bears found themselves on the losing side of their playoff opener, falling 4-2 with the final point being called off due to rain.
The Hilltoppers took three of four singles points and one of the two completed doubles points to earn their win.
At fourth singles, Georgia Kenney defeated E-G’s Malena Peterson, 7-5, 6-1. Playing at No. 3 singles, Danica Mark dispatched the Bears’ Alex Flannigan quickly, 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Marshall’s Brenna Bollins defeated E-G’s Alyssa Grahek in a similar fashion, 6-0, 6-1.
Eveleth-Gilbert scored their lone point in singles thanks to top player Lydia Delich, who defeated the Hilltoppers’ No. 1 player in Meredith Boettcher, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, the two teams split the points that managed to finish with the Golden Bears winning at No. 2 doubles and falling at the third spot. Katelyn Torrel and Ayla Troutwine for the winners for the Bears at the second spot, downing Marshall’s Eva Etter and Anna Koski in three sets, 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-1. At third doubles, Marshall’s Sydney and Hailey Cummins quickly worked their way past E-G’s Hanna Beldo and Mylee Young, 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Eveleth-Gilbert’s top duo of Anna Beaudette and Julia Lindseth took a tight first set against Reese Orn and Emily Etter 7-5. The momentum on their side, the match was called as Marshall had already secured the four points needed to win and rain had started falling on the courts.
On the loss, Bears head coach Dean Edstrom said he expected a tough match against Marshall and that lack of confidence was a factor in some of the points they lost.
“I was hoping our kids would come ready to play,” Edstrom said after the match. “We knew going in that it was going to be tough and I think we just struggled a bit with our mental confidence more than our ability. These girls come ready to play at practice but out on the court during a match I think they struggle with how they perceive themselves in a match.
“I think our youth has a lot to do with that,” the coach said of his team that has no juniors or seniors. “So I think this was a good match in terms of looking ahead to next year. Every close match we have better prepares us for next season. Marshall has a good squad and I was hoping our lineup could get us four points but it just didn’t work out that way today.”
On their wins at first singles and second doubles, Edstrom says those players were living proof of what mental toughness can do.
“Our second doubles girls dropped that first set but they didn’t let it get to them. They came back and took the second and third sets to win out there. Lydia Delich at first singles looked very good today. She stayed tough and had that short memory you need when you make some mistakes.”
With first doubles getting rained out, Edstrom believes his top pair would’ve eventually won out.
“They looked very good as well so a good number of our girls at the top came ready to play and they show they have what it takes to win.”
Dean says his lower ranked players will get to that point as well with enough time.
“They’re getting there. They’re just not at that level yet and hopefully the experiences they had this year will help out next year.”
In lieu of a state tournament and individual section tournaments, the team section tournaments have been expanded to include a consolation tournament. The loss to Duluth Marshall means the Bears will play host to Aitkin on Thursday at 2 p.m.
“We look forward to playing against Aitkin and getting another match in. We haven’t seen them yet but it should be a match that plays more towards our strengths I would think.”
Duluth Marshall 4, Eveleth-Gilbert 2
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Meredith Boettcher, DM, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Brenna Bollins, DM, def. Alyssa Grahek, DM, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Danica Mark, DM, def. Alex Flannigan, EG, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Georgia Kenney, DM, def. Malena Peterson, EG, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Anna Beaudette/Julia Lindseth, EG, lead Reese Orn/Emily Etter, DM, 7-5, match called due to rain; No. 2 Katelyn Torrel/Ayla Troutwine, EG, def. Eva Etter/Anna Koski, DM, 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-1; No. 3 Sydney Cummins/Hailey Cummins, DM, def. Hanna Beldo/Mylee Young, EG, 6-1, 6-1.
Virginia 6
Crosby-Ironton 1
At Virginia, the Blue Devils weren’t quite sure what to expect coming into their playoff opener with Crosby-Ironton, but their deep lineup proved to be too much for the Rangers as Virginia opened their playoff run with a 6-1 victory.
The Blue Devils swept the singles and picked up two of three doubles points in their win.
At No. 4 singles, Virginia’s Ella Lamppa defeated Crosby-Ironton’s Margaret Silgen, 6-1, 6-3. At No, 3 Blue Devil Anna Fink made short work of the Rangers’ Sydney Roberts, 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Ava Fink took a close first set, 6-4, against C-I’s Ella Lewandowskie but sprinted to the finish in the second set, 6-1. Finally at the No. 1 singles spot, Virginia’s Mary Skorich dropped just two games throughout in her 6-1, 6-1 win over the Rangers’ Monica Stockman.
Crosby-Ironton scored their lone point of the contest at No. 2 doubles with Bella Sablan and Ellen Silgen defeating Virginia’s Jayda Westerbur and Abby Keyport, 7-5, 6-4. The Devils evened up the doubles points with a win at the top spot courtesy of Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith. The pair of seniors dispatched the Rangers’ Emma Stokman and Theresa Goodman, 6-3, 6-0.
The match of the day came at No. 3 doubles with Virginia’s Abby Kramer and Ellie Manninen winning in a three set thriller over Crosby-Ironton’s Isabella Vignieri and Natalja Tauzell. The Devils tandem fell in a close first set, 7-5 before knotting things up in the second set, 6-3. The final set was just as close as the first, but this time, the scores were reversed as Kramer and Manninen closed things out with a 7-5 win.
On the third doubles match, Virginia head coach Kortney Rosati said Kramer and Manninen looked impressive while completing the comeback.
“It was a tight match the whole way through,” Rosati said. “It kept going back and forth and I know those girls were really wanting to pull out a win for the team. They were focused and kept a great attitude the whole time and it paid off for them.”
On the entire match itself, Rosati said the 6-1 victory showed her team was ready to play from the first serve.
“We really had to go in with the right mind set after not seeing Crosby earlier this year. It was all about attitude and playing positive and picking themselves up after mistakes and they went and did that. The girls know that if they lose there’s nothing left to play for so they definitely came ready for the playoffs.”
Virginia will take on Pine City on Thursday, a team the Devils have previously lost to this season. Rosati says Wednesday’s practice will be key to helping avenge their early-season loss to the Dragons.
“We have to keep working on our weaker shots and find ways to keep ourselves in points. As long as we focus on our games and come in to Thursday strong and focused, we have a shot against anybody.”
Virginia 6, Crosby-Ironton 1
Singles: No. 1 Mary Skorich, V, def. Monica Stockman, CI, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Ava Fink, V, def. Ella Lewandowskie, CI, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 Anna Fink, V, def. Sydney Roberts, CI, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Ella Lamppa, V ,def. Margaret Silgen, CI, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 Anneka Lundgren/Jacie Smith, V, def. Emma Stockman/Theresa Goodman, CI, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 Bella Sablan/Ellen Silgen, CI, def. Jayda Westerbur/Abby Keyport, V, 7-5, 6-4; No. 3 Abby Kramer/Ellie Manninen, V, def. Isabella Vignieri/Natalja Tauzell, CI, 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
