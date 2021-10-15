Bears fall short to Dragons in 7A title tilt

VIRGINIA — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team knew they’d need to play their best tennis if they wanted to defeat Pine City and punch their ticket to the state tournament.
Unfortunately for the Bears, the Dragons also played their best tennis as they downed Eveleth-Gilbert 6-1 Friday afternoon in the 7A Championship, advancing to the state tournament in the process.
Not the result she wanted for her team, Bears head coach Jessica Kralich says her squad has plenty to be proud about with the season they had.
“They’ve made so many gains and have made such big strides this season,” Kralich said after the match. “We’re just so proud of them for making it this far. They’ve worked so hard and their hard work hasn’t stopped. It’s been a really good season. It’s bittersweet as the last season as Bears, but it was a very good season nonetheless.”
From top to bottom, Pine City had the edge over the Eveleth-Gilbert. All but one match tipped in their favor and the close breaks always seemed to go their way. A sweep of all three doubles matches and three of four points in singles was enough for the Dragons on Friday.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s lone point came in the last match out on the court at first singles. Golden Bears junior Lydia Delich had her hands full with Pine City’s top player in Ella Sell.
The two held serve through the entire first set with Delich being just one game from the set leading 5-4. The E-G standout broke Sell in her last service game to take the first set 6-4.
It was all Sell in the second set early on as she raced out to a 4-1 and looked poised to send the match to a third and final set. Delich wasn’t shaken, however, as she rattled off four straight games to get the set back on serve. The pair ended up in a tiebreaker after reaching 6-6.
Sell again took the lead in the tiebreaker, leading 4-2 before both players changed ends. Delich fought back and won four of the next six to tie things up at six in a race to seven.
Needing to win by two, Delich won the last two points to take the second set and the match, getting the Bears on the board.
Finishing just before Delich and Sell was the No. 2 singles match between E-G’s Katelyn Torrel and Pine City’s Addison Sell. The pair ended up in a first set tiebreaker that fell in favor of Sell. In the second, it was all Sell as she defeated Torrel 7-6, 6-2.
Third singles was a similar tale as the Bears’ Julia Lindseth and PC’s Brooke Boland battled early. Boland got the late break, however, to take the first set 6-4 and then she raced to the finish line in the second set to win 6-1.
Finally at fourth singles, it was the Dragons’ Lena Roubinek that got an early lead against E-G seventh grader Mayme Scott. Scott never quit, but Roubinek had the edge from start to finish, winning 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, there were two more close matches that ended up falling in favor of Pine City. At the top spot, Allison Unverzagt and Claire Emmons took down E-G’s Anna Beaudette and Mylee Young 6-4 in the first set and used that momentum to cruise in the second and pick up the point, 6-1.
At second doubles, Hanna Beldo and Ayla Troutwine had their hands full in the first set with Pine City’s Malia Mikyska and Brenna Youngbauer, falling in the first set 6-1. The two pairs found themselves locked into a tight second set, but the Dragons again had the close sets fall in their favor, winning 7-5.
Finally at No. 3 doubles, it was the Pine City tandem of Rhaya Merrick and Lily Stuss that earned a win for their squad, dispatching E-G’s Alyssa Grahek and Alex Flannigan in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.
For the Golden Bears, the loss meant the end of a strong season where they met and exceeded expectations. With a lineup that played without any seniors for the second year in a row, their coach believes her players still have plenty of room to grow and that their feats were even more impressive as they consistently took on more experienced competition.
“It’s huge for a team like this to play as well as they did,” Kralich said. “They have so much drive and determination to do well and it’s awesome to see that in such young kids. And they’re still young. Some of these girls are in seventh or eighth grade. They have so much time left so it will really be fun to see what they can do over the next couple of years.”
While the Dragons came away with wins nearly every time a point was close, the fact that the Bears made those matches close in the first place is another positive for them according to Kralich.
“They need to be proud of the way they battled through tough matches and tough points. Sometimes you’re going to win those and sometimes you’ll lose them. But this should be an example to them of how capable they are when it’s time to play in big matches. When they come back next season, they need to remember that they can definitely handle these big moments.”
With their final season as Golden Bears now completed, Kralich says she’s pleased with how the team played in their last year before combining with Virginia to form Rock Ridge.
“I think we closed this chapter well. This year was exciting for us and I know next year will be too. We closed this chapter the best we could and I think opening a new one next fall will be another exciting experience.”
Six Eveleth-Gilbert players will still be active next week as they take part in the Section 7A Individual Tennis Tournament. With another chance at state on the line for her best players, Kralich says she’s hoping the Bears can go far once more and even punch a ticket to state.
“I really hope we have a couple of state tournament trips in us. I think we have some girls who absolutely have the drive to do it and it’ll be fun to see how far they can make it next week.”
The individual tournament is set to begin Monday at 11 a.m. in Virginia and will conclude on Tuesday.
Pine City 6, Eveleth-Gilbert 1
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Ella Sell, 6-4, 7-6(6); No. 2 Addison Sell, PC, def. Katelyn Torrel, 7-6, 6-2; No. 3 Brooke Boland, PC, def. Julia Lindseth, 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 Lena Roubinek, PC, def. Mayme Scott, 6-2, 6-2.
Double: Allison Unverzagt/Claire Emmons, PC, def. Anna Beaudette/Mylee Young, 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 Malia Mikyska/Brenna Youngbauer, PC, def. Hanna Beldo/Ayla Troutwine, 6-1, 7-5; No. 3 Rhaya Merrick/Lily Struss, PC, def. Alyssa Grahek/Alex Flannigan, 6-1, 6-2.
