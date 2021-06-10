Bears fall short in 7AA title tilt

DULUTH — The Eveleth-Gilbert baseball team saw their chance at making the state tournament slip away late Thursday night as they fell 14-2 to Aitkin in Game 2 of the Section 7AA championship.
Downing the Gobblers 13-0 in five innings in the game prior, the Bears bats were on fire and their pitching and defense kept a potent Aitkin team off the board.
The two teams’ roles were reversed in the second game, however, as the Gobblers scored early and often while Eveleth-Gilbert struggled to get much going against the Aitkin pitching staff.
The Golden Bears’ Carter Mavec started the contest after pitching the final inning of Game 1. The Gobblers had the sophomore figured out, however, as a leadoff walk to Caiden Kjelstrom set the stage for the early Aitkin lead. Kjelstrom stole his way to second and then moved to third on a pop fly to right field.
Jake Ince at the plate, Ince singled to the shortstop and Kjelstrom beat out the throw to home plate, putting Aitkin up 1-0. Ince quickly stole his way to second with Owen Miller at the plate and then moved to third on Miller’s single up the middle.
Ince came home to score after a throwing error from the Golden Bears with Gobblers catcher Landon Janzen singling to bring home Miller making it 3-0 with two outs to go in the first.
The Bears opted to pull Mavec from the mound, replacing him with junior Will Bittmann. Bittmann got E-G out of the inning with the deficit still at three.
Aitkin added one in the top of the third inning while Eveleth-Gilbert scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth.
Tate Ujan took a leadoff walk and then worked his way all the way to third on an error from Aitkin pitcher Carson Kullhem. The Gobblers’ Janzen then failed to handle a passed ball, allowing Uhan to score, making it 4-1 Aitkin.
Bittmann’s time on the mound was short lived as well, as a leadoff single followed by a walk in the top of the fourth inning ended his evening. He was replaced by senior Brandon Lind, who had already pitched the first four innings from Game 1.
The Aitkin bats stayed hot and the playoff offense they were known for prior to Thursday returned as they scored two in the fourth to go up 6-1.
Rain began to fall at Duluth’s Wade Stadium, challenging hitters and fielders on both squads, but it was the Gobblers who got the extra lucky bounces while the Bears found themselves continuing to fall further behind.
Aitkin extended their lead with another run in the top of the fifth along with two more in the sixth to go up 9-1 after five and a half innings.
Working on new Gobblers pitcher Jesse Goettig in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Bears took one run back, but they weren’t able to produce any more than that. Griffin Dosan reached on a leadoff walk and then moved to second on a balk with Uhan at the plate.
One out later, Mavec singled to the shortstop, allowing Dosan to score to make it 9-2.
Aitkin never took their foot off the gas late in the game, scoring five more runs in the top of the seventh off of E-G pitchers Jake Sickel and Andrew Torrel. The bottom of the seventh was no help for the Bears either with Goettig going three up, three down to end the game, handing the section championship to Aitkin.
Eveleth-Gilbert ends their season with a record of 21-6. They graduate five seniors in Jake Sickel, Brandon Lind, Nick Kyander, Andrew Torrel and Tommy Schlotec.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.