Bears etch 6-1 win over Proctor

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East boys’ hockey team found themselves missing about half a dozen players but still managed to continue their scoring ways Monday night as they downed Proctor, 6-1.
The Golden Bears were led by a pair of goals from Cooper Levander as five different E-G players found the back of the net over the course of the night.
An explosive four-goal first period got the Golden Bears on the right track early on as they peppered Rails goalie Sam Johnson early and often with shot after shot.
Proctor found themselves one man short at the 7:11 mark with Austin Mooers thrown into the box for two minutes for interference. Eveleth-Gilbert needed just 20 seconds of that power play to make them pay with Brandon Lind firing one past Johnson at 7:31 for the first goal of the night.
Four minutes later, the Bears doubled their lead with senior Cooper Grahek getting into the action. Grahek lit the lamp off the pass from Gavin Skelton to make it a 2-0 game at 11:24 as E-G began to find their groove on their way to a win.
A minute and a half later, the Bears stretched their lead even further with sophomore Cooper Levander finding the back of the net against Johnson. The goal coming at 12:57, Levander was assisted by Karson Intihar and Jared Delich.
Closing out their solid first period run, the Bears made it a 4-0 game with just over 3 minutes to play as junior Drew Nelson earned his first varsity goal of the season, pushing one past Johnson. Nelson was assisted by Skelton and Grahek on the play.
With players like Grahek, Levander, Delich and Nelson getting involved in the action, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jeff Torrel had high praise for them as they were some of the players stepping in on the second unit for those that were sidelined Monday night.
“We’re missing anywhere from 5-7 varsity players so having those young guys step up for us is huge. We pulled Drew Nelson off the JV tonight and he ended up scoring a goal for us. Cooper Grahek scored a nice early goal for us. Those guys scoring goals really got the other guys on the team going and it made it a fun night.
“They’re all just smart hockey players. Cooper Levander had a couple goals tonight. Jared Delich is another smart one. He knows where to be on the rink. If the pucks were to bounce his way, he probably would’ve had a couple tonight. They’ve really stepped up and have just gotten thrown into the fire but they’re doing just fine.”
After one period, the Bears had outshot Proctor 18-5.
The Rails managed to light the lamp early on in the second with Ethan Carter finding his way past E-G goalie Andrew Torrel. Assisted by Ethan Carlson and Conner Pavlowich, the goal at 3:01 cut the deficit to three, but that’s as close as Proctor was allowed to get.
A five-minute major penalty put the Bears down a man for an extended period of time at the end of the period, but the disadvantage only fueled their fire as they scored shorthanded twice during that stretch.
At 15:04, Blake Zadnikar grabbed his second goal of the season, firing one past Johnson to make it a 5-1 game. Zadnikar was assisted by Lind and Troutwine on the play.
The final Eveleth-Gilbert goal of the period and the night came at the end of the second with Levander striking just as time expired to make it 6-1. The goal coming at the 17:00 mark was assisted by Troutwine.
Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the third, but the Bears continued to keep control of the puck for most of the final period, outshooting the Rails 15-9 to end the game, and 47-25 throughout the entire contest. Torrel finished with 24 saves to earn the win.
With seven goals in a win against North Shore last week and six goals Monday night against Proctor, Bears head coach Jeff Torrel said his team is starting to play the game the right way — in wins and in losses, after coming off a 4-2 loss to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Saturday.
“Even looking at the Cloquet game the other night, the boys are working hard and they’re doing things right. Unfortunately against Cloquet, the shots didn’t go in for us. We had some really good chances then but they just didn’t fall.
“Tonight, the boys just worked really hard. You can tell by the amount of time in the Proctor zone and the shots on net. The boys were just happy to be playing on their end of the rink tonight. Much like North Shore, this was just a nice team victory.”
Losing some players with significant ice time, as well as not having much time for practice lately, Torrel says his team will need some more work on the power play and it’ll be nice to have some time to work on that before their next game on Thursday.
“We haven’t had many practices lately. It’s been game day, then a day off, then a game on Saturday and then Sunday off before tonight so we haven’t had any chance over these last three games to work on our power play and it shows. We’re missing some guys from that unit so we’re still shifting some guys around.
“We lost Brett Okland in the Cloquet game and he’s another power play, first line guy. It’s going to be nice to have some practice time to work on all those things. But, all in all, the way the boys work and work for each other is how we’ve been wanting to play hockey.”
Thursday’s game will be a rematch with CEC, a team Torrel says his squad is excited for a rematch with.
“I want to see us put in our chances against them. I think the shots on Saturday were basically even and we had some open nets we missed. It was a pretty even game, a really good game for us but I felt like we kind of gave it away. You wouldn’t think we’d be in a position like that playing against a solid AA team like Cloquet. I just want to see the boys come out with that effort on Thursday.”
PHS 0 1 0 — 1
EG 4 2 0 — 6
First Period
1, E, Brandon Lind (unassisted), PP, 7:31; 2, E, Cooper Grahek (Gavin Skelton), 11:24; 3, E, Cooper Levander (Karson Intihar, Jared Delich), 12:57; 4, E, Drew Nelson (Skelton, Grahek), 13:48.
Second Period
5, P, Ethan Carter (Ethan Carlson, Conner Pavlowich), 3:01; 6, E, Blake Zadnikar (Lind, Nick Troutwine), SH, 15:04; 7, E, Levander (Troutwine), SH, 17:00.
Third Period
No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: PHS 3-6; EG 5-13.
Goalie saves: Sam Johnson, P, 14-12-15—41; Andrew Torrel, E, 5-10-9—24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.