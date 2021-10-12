Bears down Devils, punch ticket to Section Championship

EVELETH — In the third and final battle between the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia girls’ tennis teams this season, only one could come out on top and only one would punch their ticket to Friday’s section championship.
The Bears holding a 2-0 advantage over the Devils this season, Tuesday’s 7A semifinal proved to be the closest yet with everything on the line. In the end, it was the second-seeded Golden Bears that came out on top, dropping the No. 3 Devils by a score of 5-2
As they looked in the first two meetings, both teams were evenly matched with every point hotly contested from both sides. After the first four matches on court had finished, the score stood tied 2-2.
Virginia’s Alli Fink got on and off the court first at No. 4 singles, defeating E-G’s Alex Flannigan 6-0, 6-0 to get Virginia on the board. The Devils doubled their early lead at third doubles with Theresa Anderson and Sydney Spelts outdueling the Bears tandem of Alyssa Grahek and Hanna Beldo, 7-6(4), 6-1.
Eveleth-Gilbert scored their first point of the match at the No. 2 doubles slot with Julia Lindseth and Ayla Troutwine dispatching Virginia’s Mariele Paulsen and Abby Kramer in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Then, Mayme Scott knotted things up at two, winning at the No. 3 singles spot with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win over the Devils’ Ava Seppala.
Eveleth-Gilbert took their first lead in the match thanks to Katelyn Torrel at No. 2 singles. Torrel had little issue in her match, defeating Virginia’s Anna Fink, 6-1, 6-1. The Golden Bears sealed up the win shortly after with the duo of Anna Beaudette and Mylee Young winning at the top doubles spot, defeating Virginia’s Ella Lamppa and Paige Maki, 6-4, 6-4.
The final match at first singles between E-G’s Lydia Delich and Virginia’s Ava Fink moved from outdoors in Eveleth to indoors at Virginia in the second set. Fink took the first set 6-3 over Delich with Delich knotting things up in the second with the same score, 6-3. In the first-to-1o super tiebreaker, Delich narrowly beat out Fink, winning 10-8 to give E-G their fifth point.
Punching their ticket to Friday’s section championship, E-G head coach Jessic Kralich commended her team on one of their toughest matches of the year.
“We are so proud of them and how hard they’ve worked to get here,” Kralich said after the match. “They’ve played so hard and they take everything we say and apply it to their game. They go out onto that court and put every ounce of effort into their matches and it shows.”
For Virginia head coach Kortney Rosati and her Devils, the loss was an emotional one, but Rosati says the team has made great strides in her second year at the head of the program
“They’ve come such a long way and we touched on that before the match,” Rosati said. “At the beginning of the season we didn’t know who we were going to have on our team or what our lineup would be. Things were very different and to see the emotions they’re having right now after this loss shows to me how badly they wanted it and how hard they worked for it. It didn’t work out the way we wanted but they’ve come so far and they should be proud of themselves.”
As her team looks ahead to next season and the combination with Eveleth-Gilbert, Rosati says her returning players will need to put in the work in the offseason if they want to stand out come next summer.
“They have to keep practicing and keep putting the time in. It’ll be a lot tougher next year to get a spot once we’re combined with Eveleth-Gilbert. It’s clear at the beginning of the season who has been working hard in the offseason and who hasn’t so I hope they keep working hard and come back better next season.”
For Kralich and the Bears, this Friday’s section championship will be their toughest test yet, one their coach fully believes they’re ready for.
“I tell them this every day. They are fully capable of doing this. They have to believe in themselves and they know they can do it. Believing is the biggest part in all of this and I think they have that in them. They know they have a real shot at this on Friday.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will take on the winner of Pine City and Duluth Marshall on Friday at 11 a.m. in Virginia.
No. 2 Eveleth-Gilbert 5, No. 3 Virginia 2
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Ava Fink, 3-6, 6-3, [10-8]; No. 2 Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Anna Fink, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Mayme Scott, EG, def. Ava Seppala, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; No. 4 Alli Fink, V, def. Alex Flannigan, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Anna Beaudette/Mylee Young, EG, def. Ella Lamppa/Paige Maki, 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 Julia Lindseth/Ayla Troutwine, EG, def. Mariele Paulsen/Abby Kramer, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 Theresa Anderson/Sydney Spelts, V, def. Alyssa Grahek/Hanna Beldo, 7-6(4), 6-1.
