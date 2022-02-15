Bears down Devils as two teams meet one last time

EVELETH — The boys’ basketball teams from Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia met for the final time in the regular season Tuesday night.
The opposing teams will become teammates beginning next season under the Rock Ridge banner, but the last meeting between the two rivals was competitive from start to finish
The Golden Bears came in with length, made the right shots when they mattered most, and held the Blue Devils in check on defense on their way to the 62-52 win in front of their home crowd at Eveleth-Gilbert High School.
Bears head coach Adam Roen described Tuesday night as a team win for his squad as they look to be coming into form with playoffs just a few weeks away.
“Across the board, whether it was offensively or defensively, every kid that touched the floor played a huge role in that game,” Roen said. “Some kids think you have to knock down shots to make a difference but that’s not always the case. Strong defense and being a vocal teammate on the bench was all a part of what we did tonight and I was proud of all 14 guys across the board.”
For the Devils and head coach Derek Aho, it seemed like the Bears had the edge all night long and one contributing factor in the loss was a lack of experience.
“Being young and inexperienced, there are some things that are going to hurt you more than other things,” Aho said. “There were three guys from E-G hurting us and when you combine that with the turnovers and missed opportunities, it makes things tough.
“We’re not going to dwell on it. We know we’re going to make mistakes but you can only turn that into a good thing if you learn from it and that’s been our struggle this year. Some guys we show that and grow and other times in big games like this, we go back into our shell.”
The two teams kept things close to start with Virginia’s Gavin Dahl grabbing a steal and getting fouled on the way up. The senior knocked down both free throws to give Virginia the early lead but E-G’s big man in the middle Will Bittmann knotted things up with a bucket on the drive.
Two buckets from Noah Mitchell aided the Virginia cause but a three from Carter Mavec and another bucket from Bittmann made it 7-6 in favor of the Devils.
Dahl hit an open layup for the Devils just before Ryan Herberg knocked down a three to put Virginia up 11-7, but Eveleth-Gilbert went off for eight straight points to reclaim the lead. A three from AJ Roen, a jumper from Carter Flannigan and a three-point play from Bittmann turned the tide of the game as the Bears never trailed again for the rest of the contest.
A three from Roen put E-G up 20-16 but Virginia’s Casey Aune responded immediately on the next possession with a three of his own.
Another Roen three near the end of the first half made it 30-23 in favor of the Bears with Dahl getting one more bucket for the Devils to close out the half, 30-25. Bittmann led for E-G at the break with 13 while Mitchell had eight for the Devils.
The Bears maintained control in the second half. While Virginia was able to cut the deficit to three a couple times with buckets from Zane Lokken and Dahl, the Bears responded in kind with buckets from Bittmann, Roen or Mavec. Up 41-35, another three-point play from Bittmann made it a nine-point game with under eight minutes to play.
The Devils managed to make some shots, but not enough to catch up to the Bears, who found success whether outside with Mavec and Roen or inside with Bittmann. Roen even took a few turns inside himself, posting up and grabbing buckets down low.
A rebound and a putback bucket from Alex Engrav got Virginia with seven again, 55-48, but the Bears hung on, made some late free throws and came away with the 62-52 win.
Bittmann led the way for E-G with 21 points. Roen added 16 while Mavec finished with 16.
Dahl finished with 13 for Virginia with Lokken chipping in with 11.
With only a few weeks of the regular season left, Bears coach Roen says his team is starting to look like the team he envisioned at the beginning of the season.
“We’re starting to emerge into what we were hoping to be. We’ve been working on a lot of different things in practice and now we’re starting to show those things in games. It’s taken months of practice to get to where we are and sometimes we’re reluctant to do the things we know we can do but now we’re getting closer and closer.”
For the Devils, Aho said keeping focus on Bittmann was a big part of their defensive plan, but things got tough when Mavec and Roen couldn’t miss.
“Obviously you have to keep your eyes on Will but when you get Roen and Mavec playing well it’s going to be tough. Hats off to them. Bittmann is a beast in there and even if you’re focused on him, you can’t stop him. I think we went through four different defenses trying to find something that worked.”
After the game, players from the Rock Ridge elementary basketball program got to go down the line and have a team poster of the Golden Bears signed by all the players. With the two varsity programs becoming one next year, Roen said it was a cool way for the young Wolverines to meet up with the Bears.
“It’s about being excited not just about the Devils or the Bears but being excited for Rock Ridge basketball in general. That’s what this all is going to be in three months after this season. It’s great to have the young kids here screaming for both sides, getting the autographs in. It’s just a fun event for them.”
A former player for the Blue Devils and now their coach, Aho says the final regular season meeting between the two teams presented him with a mix of emotions.
“For me, it’s sad,” Aho said. “Being a player in the past for Coach [Rich] O’dell, being a Blue Devil my whole life and now getting to coach them means a lot. But It’s not about me anymore. It’s about these kids. I’m trying to focus hard on these seniors and giving them their last hurrah. But for these younger guys, the future is so bright with great kids on both sides. The facilities will be unreal. It’s sad for me, but it’s about the kids.”
For the Bears, one last rivalry game with the Blue Devils wasn’t needed to get them amped up, but it certainly didn’t hurt according to Roen.
“It was fun. It’s always a good time when you have games like this,” Roen said. “To think this may be the last one, at least in the regular season, makes you think. But maybe we see them in the playoffs. We hope to, at least. Our guys were ready to come out and treat tonight’s game as the one right in front of us and be excited about that and we did that.”
VHS 25 27 — 52
EG 30 32 — 62
Virginia: Zane Lokken 11, Gavin Dahl 13, Jalen Miskowitz 2, Casey Aune 6, Alex Engrav 4, Noah Mitchell 8, Ryan Herberg 7, Max Williams 1; Three pointers: Lokken 2, Dahl 1, Aune 2, Herberg 1; Free throws: 10-16; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Miskowitz, Herberg.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 16, AJ Roen 20, Carter Flannigan 2, Jaden Lang 3, Will Bittmann 21; Three pointers: Mavec 2, Roen 4; Free throws: 16-27; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
