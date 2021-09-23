Bears down Devils 4-3 in last ever regular season meeting

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia girls’ tennis teams expected another tight battle in their last ever regular season contest and that’s exactly what they got.
In the end, the Golden Bears came out on top for the second time this season by a score of 4-3.
The Golden Bears earned points at the top three singles spots and stole one at third doubles to get their winning combination of points. The Blue Devils picked up wins at first and second doubles as well as fourth singles.
Fourth singles was on and off the court first with Virginia’s Alli Fink making short work of her opponent in E-G’s Alex Flannigan, 6-1, 6-0. The Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead with the No. 2 doubles pairing of Mariele Paulsen and Abby Kramer dispatching Bears duo Hanna Beldo and Alyssa Grahek, 6-1, 6-1.
Eveleth-Gilbert got on the board thanks to Julia Lindseth picking up a qin at short singles. The Bears sophomore won quickly in the first set 6-0, before taking the second set 6-2 over Virginia’s Ava Seppala. The Golden Bears then knotted things up with a win at third singles as Mayme Scott and Ayla Troutwine took a tough first set over Virginia’s Theresa Anderson and Sydney Spelts, 7-6(3). They closed out the match in the second, 6-2.
Top singles player Lydia Delich gave Eveleth-Gilbert the lead as the sun began to set, defeating Devils senior Ava Fink in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. The Bears earned the match-clinching fourth point at second singles with Katelyn Torrel fighting through a long battle with the Devils’ Anna Fink, 6-3, 6-2.
The match already decided, Virginia got their third and final point at first doubles with Paige Maki and Ella Lamppa toughing it out through a three set thriller with Anna Beaudette and Mylee Young. The Virginia pair took the first set 6-1 before dropping the second set 6-2. In the decisive third set, Maki and Lamppa came through for the win 6-4.
On her team picking up their second win over Virginia in a two week span, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jessica Kralich commended her team for finding a way to win another close match.
“They just keep improving,” Kralich said. “They just keep surprising us more and more and you could tell they wanted to win this match and they fought for it the whole way through.”
Devils head coach Kortney Rosati commended both teams on a match well played, citing the strength of each side giving it their all from start to finish.
“I think it really could’ve gone either way the whole time,” Rosati said. “Maybe it came down to who was more focused and who had their mind in it a little more but it was super close the entire day. The girls played hard but Eveleth is a tough team and they came out really strong as well.”
The last few matches to finish did so under limited sunlight. With a lack of lighting at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School courts, all players were able to finish their matches before darkness became an issue.
“It’s different to play in that kind of situation,” Rosati said. “It goes to show that the girls wanted to keep fighting despite it getting late. I think it’s a good thing to play through because you never know if something like that could happen again.”
The Golden Bears will take on Bemidji and Wadena-Deer Creek today in Bemidji and close out the rest of their regular season schedule with some Class AA opponents. Kralich believes the upcoming stretch of matches should help the team out ahead of playoffs.
“The more balls they hit, the better they’re going to get,” Kralich said. “Some of these AA teams are really going to hit the ball hard at you and we’ll have to play strategically in some of these matches in order to win. Hopefully it’ll build up our game.”
For the Devils, Rosati was pleased to see her first doubles pairing fight through a three-set match.
“That one was a roller coaster,” Rosati said. “It was good for them to keep their head in it the whole time and push through. They were down 3-0 in that final set and came back and found a way to close it out and that’s experience that’s going to help them.”
Both coaches agreed that the final meeting between the two teams in the regular season was an exceptional one.
“Both teams did a great job and these girls have worked so hard this season so it’s great to see them play a strong match like this,” Kralich said.
“It was tough,” Rosati finished. “I’m glad that it was close. Both teams wanted it and it was great to see in the last meeting between the two teams.”
E-G will be in Bemidji today for their doubleheader. Virginia is set to be back on their home courts Monday against Duluth East.
Eveleth-Gilbert 4, Virginia 3
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Ava Fink, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Anna Fink, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Ava Seppala, 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 Alli Fink, V, def. Alex Flannigan, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 Paige Maki/Ella Lamppa, V, def. Anna Beaudette/Mylee Young, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4; No. 2 Mariele Paulsen/Abby Kramer, V, def. Hanna Beldo/Alyssa Grahek, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 Mayme Scott/Ayla Troutwine, EG, def. Theresa Anderson/Sydney Spelts, 7-6(3), 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.