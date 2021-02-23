Bears down Broncos on Senior Night, 6-3

BY BEN ROMSAAS
EVELETH — A slow moving first period from the Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East boys’ hockey team was a cause for concern Tuesday night, but a rock-solid four-goal second period made way for the Bears victory as they downed visiting International Falls, 6-3 on Senior Night.
The two teams came out looking relatively even in the first period with E-G goalie Andrew Torrel and International Falls goalie Mitchell Nemec squaring off. Both netminders stopped everything in their path for most of the first period before the Broncos took first blood.
Colin Kostiuk got the scoring started for International Falls with a spinning shot at 15:39 that made it’s way past Torrel. Assisted by Cooper Lavigne, Kostiuk’s goal gave the Broncos the lead after one period, 1-0. The Bears, however, held the slight lead in shots on goal, 14-13.
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jeff Torrel said after the game that slow first periods have been plaguing his team all season long.
“We had some guys coming back tonight who have been out for a while so the decision making was a little slow to start,” Torrel said. “The feet were slow. We haven’t that great of first periods this year and that continued tonight. It didn’t seem like we were into it but we were able to get things moving in the second.”
The second period was all Golden Bears as they took a commanding lead thanks to four goals spread out across the middle 17 minutes.
Brandon Lind knotted things up for Eveleth-Gilbert just 40 seconds into the period, scoring on a power play goal. He was assisted by Blake Zadnikar and Evan Skelton.
Twelve minutes later, Neale Leete scored his first goal of the contest, firing one past Nemec for the 2-1 lead. The assist went to Lind on the play.
Leete wasn’t done scoring however, as less than 40 seconds later, a diving shot from the Bears senior took Nemec off guard and stretched the lead to two, 3-1. Ty Laugen assisted on Leete’s second goal.
Eveleth-Gilbert wrapped up their second period scoring with less than two minutes to go in the frame. Firing from the blue line, Tommy Shlotec was the next to get involved, lighting the lamp unassisted at 15:10 to make it a 4-1 game going into the third period.
The Golden Bears held the clear advantage on the scoreboard and on the ice, firing off three times as many shots in the second period as the Broncos, 22-7.
The game looked to wrap up without any goals in the third, but a flurry of scores with less than four minutes to play kept things interesting until the last second.
Eveleth-Gilbert stretched their lead to four at the 13:07 mark with Zadnikar recording his first of the night on the assist from Cooper Mattson.
The Broncos, however, fought back this time, scoring twice in two minutes with goals from Tristan Thompson and Parker Sivonen to make it 5-3 Eveleth-Gilbert.
The Broncos pulled their goalie with less than a minute to play but it didn’t do them any good as Zadnikar got the puck off the faceoff and put one in the empty net to make it 6-3 Eveleth-Gilbert.
After the game, Coach Torrel noted the play of Zadnikar and Mattson, citing their leadership as keys to the win down the stretch. The pair, “had great games and their leadership tonight helped seal the win.”
The 6-3 score held as the final horn rang. Torrel said the strong second period — specifically the pair of goals from Leete — helped fire the team up after the slow first.
”The two goals by Neal really got the guys going. I was proud of the way they battled starting in the second. They got their feet moving and they know you can’t play this game if you don’t move your feet. It’s as simple as that.”
It was a fitting game for Senior Night, as every goal scored by the Bears on Tuesday came from one of their over a dozen seniors. Torrel said that it was a proud moment for his seniors to get that win on their own night.
“It’s another big senior class so really shout out to them. We’re proud of our seniors. We love them all and we just feel proud seeing them get that win tonight.”
Earning the IRC win against the Broncos, Torrel said his team will need to come prepared every night if they hope to compete down the final stretch of the regular season.
“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. We need all the wins we can get at this point. We have to come ready to play every night and we weren’t ready in the first. That’s on all of us from the coaching staff and the way down. We have to be more ready against a team like that and jump on them all the way.”
The Bears are set to take on Hibbing/Chisholm on Thursday in Hoyt Lakes, a tough game for his squad after the two teams skated to a 0-0 tie earlier in the season.
“Hibbing is going to be tough. We know what they got after seeing them earlier in the year but we’re still going to be shorthanded for that game so we’ll need to come out and play our best hockey.”
IF 1 0 2 — 3
EG 0 4 2 — 6
First Period
1, I, Colin Kostiuk (Cooper Lavigne), 15:39.
Second Period
2, E, Brandon Lind (Blake Zadnikar, Evan Skelton), PP, :40; 3, E, Neale Leete (Lind), 12:43; 4, E, Leete, (Ty Laugen), 13:21; 5, E, Tommy Schlotec (unassisted), 15:10.
Third Period
6, E, Zadnikar (Cooper Mattson), 13:07; 7, I, Tristan Thompson (Matt Wherley, Owen Sether), 14:15; 8, I, Parker Sivonen (Myles Mason, Tucker Hell), 16:07; 9, E, Zadnikar (unassisted), EN, 16:10.
Penalties-Minutes: IF 3-6; EG 1-2.
Goalie Saves: Mitchell Nemec, IF, 14-18-9—41; Andrew Torrel, EG, 12-7-10—29.
Virginia/MI-B 5,
Greenway 2
At Virginia, the Blue Devils got two goals from Ryan Scherf and a goal each from three others to skate past Greenway Tuesday, 5-2.
Keegan Reudebusch opened the scoring at 1:18 of the first, while Jace Westerbur lit the lamp about four minutes later for a 2-0 advantage.
The Blue Devils kept up the hot first period when Dylan Hedley found the back of the net at 7:05 and Scherf got his first at 10:06.
Greenway scored one in the first and another in the second to cut the lead to 4-2, but Scherf closed out the scoring at 2:17 for the 5-2 victory.
V/MI-B's Ian Kangas stopped 22 of 24 shots to get the win in net.
The Blue Devils (7-5) host Warroad on Friday.
