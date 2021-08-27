BEARS, DEVILS UNITE

EVELETH — Through nearly two weeks of practice, it’s been made clear that the collaborative effort between the Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert football teams has been nothing short of a great success.
From growing the bonds between new teammates or deepening their understanding of the game, the Rock Ridge Wolverines look to be having the time of their lives on the practice field together. Rock Ridge will get a taste of action today when they travel to Mound Westonka for a set of scrimmages that have serious implications when it comes to starting jobs.
Getting some field time with Class 5A Waconia and Class 4A Marshall and Mound Westonka, Rock Ridge co-head coaches Matt Anderson and Sean Streier hope to see how the depth chart shakes up less than a week away from their season opener.
“I think we’re looking to compete,” Anderson said of their scrimmages. “We’re trying to separate our ones and twos but we also want to come out healthy. We’re scrimmaging with some 4A schools and a 5A school that we’ve never seen before so we just want to go down, compete, do our jobs and hopefully have some fun doing it.”
“We’re playing a size of football neither of us have ever seen before,” Streier said. “And we’re going to a part of the state that maybe some kids have never been to before either so there’s going to be a lot of ‘new’ on Saturday. We want to see which kids can separate themselves and earn a starting spot and for the younger guys we want to get them some looks as well because some of them haven’t played football in over a year.”
Both coaches were certain that nothing was set in stone prior to the scrimmages, meaning virtually every spot on the field is up for grabs for players on the newly formed cooperative team. The Wolverines have no shortage of leadership however, with the team voting in four captains earlier in the week in seniors Riley Krenz, Will Bittmann, Gavin Dahl and Jake Burress.
“Our four captains have all stepped up big for us this week,” Streier said. “All of our seniors have stepped up big but the captains have really shown us a lot and I think the team agrees since they voted them to lead our team. We saw a large growth in leadership these last few weeks. There’s kid that stepped up this week that we didn’t think would at the start of practice”
“They’re good leaders with a mix of leading by example but also being vocal when they need to be,” Anderson said. “That’s exactly what we wanted going into this season. It’s tough having too much of one kind of leadership but I think we have a good mix between those four guys and the rest of our seniors, who have proven to be just as important being leaders on the field. The young kids are looking up at them and modeling their behaviors and finding out how to do things the right way.”
With combining the two teams together, the coaches felt it was only fair that every player gets their shot when it comes to a starting spot.
“We released a depth chart early this week and we told them to work for a better spot if they don’t like where they are,” Streier said. “You gotta work for it. Every person knows where they stand heading into this weekend and maybe it’s a little nerve wracking for some, but this is the time to show what they have.”
Another benefit for the pair of coaches that had become accustomed to lower numbers is simply being able to have a healthy competition between players for starting jobs.
“It’s nice to know that there are people behind the guys at the top of the depth chart chomping at the bit for a spot,” Anderson said. “There’s someone waiting to take your place so you can’t take any plays off.”
Their scrimmages in the metro area will also serve as part of a total team bonding weekend for Rock Ridge. While the collaboration has been as positive as can be, the coaches hope to see even more bonding between players from different schools.
“We’ve seen it these last few weeks,” Anderson said. “There’s been lots of camaraderie and lots of people extending their circles. With our trip to the cities, we were adamant that kids had to room with a student from a different school. It’s a little like “Remember the Titans’” but at the same time, it’s good for them. They were receptive to the idea. No one scoffed at it and it’s just nice to see them blending very well together.”
The growth has continued at other levels too, with the program toting an impressive number of kids coming out for the junior high program.
“We’ve seen the growth at so many different spots,” Anderson said. “In numbers, you can see it from varsity to JV to junior high. The junior high started this week and we have over 70 kids in seventh and eighth grade coming out. So the future is looking bright.”
Their season opener set for Thursday against North Woods, the co-head coaches feel confident that the team is learning everything they need to at a good clip, and that includes the younger players feeling comfortable at practice.
“The growth in the game of football is clear to see too,” Streier said. “The guys have come a long way since last Monday. We have JV kids and freshmen ready to jump into drills right away because they’re comfortable with what we’re doing and the plays we’re running. They’ve come a long way.”
Ultimately, finding a win in their opener can come down to one thing: execution.
“I think we have the preparation down right now,” Anderson said. “So it’s going to come down to being able to execute. As coaches we know what we have to do to prepare these kids but we just have to execute our stuff and stay within ourselves. We have to make sure the game doesn’t get too big.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.