Ben Romsaas Mesabi Tribune

VIRGINIA — On Sunday, 18 of the best volleyball players from across the area will get to close out their high school season with a bang at the 10th Annual Battle of the Big Dogs High School Volleyball Match.

Set to begin at 4 p.m. at Mesabi Range’s William Wirtanen Gymnasium, the all-star bout will see the Minnesota Maroon team — composed of Iron Range players — take on the Gopher Gold team — composed of Duluth area players.

