VIRGINIA — On Sunday, 18 of the best volleyball players from across the area will get to close out their high school season with a bang at the 10th Annual Battle of the Big Dogs High School Volleyball Match.
Set to begin at 4 p.m. at Mesabi Range’s William Wirtanen Gymnasium, the all-star bout will see the Minnesota Maroon team — composed of Iron Range players — take on the Gopher Gold team — composed of Duluth area players.
Ely senior Rachel Coughlin and Grand Rapids senior Kyra Giffen were two of the players selected to compete for the Maroon team. At Wednesday’s practice in Virginia, the pair spoke about being a part of the contest and the lead up to it.
“It’s a good way to end my high school volleyball career,” Coughlin said. “Our team made it to state so we were super excited to be a part of that and now I get to be here playing volleyball with some of the best players around. It’s super exciting.”
“It’s a good way to end the season,” Giffen said. “Playing competitive volleyball for so many years, this is like a topper for it all because it’s still competitive but it’s fun and you’re playing with people that you don’t normally get to play with.”
On the Minnesota Maroon team, Coughlin is joined by Ely teammate Hannah Penke while Giffen is joined by two other Thunderhawks in Braya LaPlant and Lexi Lindgren. Other selections include Greenway’s Ava Johnson, Lexi Hammer and Kyra Williams.
The Gopher Gold team is represented by Hermantown’s Emilie Rish; Esko’s Gabby Martinsen, Kaitlin Lattner and Lizzie Hartlieg; Proctor’s Ella Walker; Duluth East’s Ola Okoro and Ayla Oltmanns and Cloquet’s Ava Carlson and Aili Buytaert.
Seeing a roster filled with some familiar faces, Coughlin and Giffen say they’re excited for the opportunity to play with some who would normally be on the other side of the net.
“We’ve known a lot of these girls for years,” Giffen said. “We’ve played against them and it’s a different experience to get to play with them this time. You get to know more about the people you’ve been competing with all your life.”
“It’s exciting because you get to cultivate the highest level of play possible,” Coughlin added. “Being invited with the rest of these girls is super fun but you also know everyone here is a strong player.”
Now in its 10th year, event coordinator Brian Karich says the Battle of the Big Dogs has become an important staple for area volleyball.
“There’s players who are out there in the high school season hoping that they can be selected to play in this at the end of the season,” Karich said. “It’s not just an all-star match but it’s also a match where we put the best players from the Iron Range against the best players from the Duluth Area and that’s why it’s a battle.
“When we come in here on Sunday, everybody is going to know by the time the first set is done that this is a high-intensity volleyball match. You should be able to highlight the end of your season by playing in a really fun, competitive game.”
When it came down to making the selections, Karich said it was a difficult process, but he’s sure that there will be a dearth of talent on the court at all times.
“They know this is the best of the best around here. There’s no doubt that there’s probably another 6-8 players that could have been selected because they’re just that good. But we had to make some decisions and pick the players that have made the biggest contributions to their high school teams this year.”
Karich gave thanks to the groups that helped put on this year’s game, including Minnesota North - Mesabi Range for hosting, St. Luke’s for sponsoring and Dive Sports Wear for conducting the event.
More importantly, Karich hopes the level of support from local fans and volleyball players will be at a high level come Sunday.
“We’d love to see players from Aurora, Eveleth, Virginia, Mountain Iron, Chisholm and Cherry all come out and support us. Fans and players. But we also would love to see the younger players come and watch some really good volleyball. We want them to leave after this saying they want to be like the players they saw on the court.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.