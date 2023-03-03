CHERRY—The Cherry boys’ basketball team had a big home game on Thursday night.
The Tigers took on a very good Rock Ridge squad and Cherry Junior Isaac Asuma announced after the game where he will be playing his college ball in two years.
The Tigers played a tough contest and came away with an 87-55 win over the Wolverines.
Following the game, Asuma came out of the locker room wearing a University of Minnesota T-shirt, where he will begin playing in 2025.
“I was happy to get it out of the way,” Asuma said. “Now we can just concentrate on playing basketball.”
The Tigers raced out to a quick 8-0 lead on Thursday night when freshman Noah Asuma hit a jumper off the glass and then hit a deep 3-pointer.
Noah Sundquist hit a free throw and a jumper off the glass to make it a 8-0 Cherry lead just 1:21 into the game.
That forced Rock Ridge head coach Spencer Aune to take a time out. The Wolverines came out of the time out and scored five quick points. Casey Aune made a layup and Carter Mavec made a 3-pointer.
The Tigers continued to make some big shots with Isaac Asuma hitting a few jumpers. When he wasn’t open, Noah was and that led to some easy buckets.
The Wolverines tried to get back into the game with a couple of layups and a three-pointer from Zane Lokken.
Tigers coach Jordan Christianson took a time out to settle his squad down.
It must have worked.
Cherry went on an 11-3 scoring run and, all of a sudden, it was a 31-18 Cherry lead.
The Tigers continued to hit the outside jumpers in the half and went into the locker room leading 45-25.
“They are a great shooting team,” Wolverines coach Spencer Aune said. “They are not ranked high in the state for nothing.”
Noah Asuma ended the half with 20 points while Isaac added 12. Lokken led Rock Ridge with 10.
The second half was a lot like the first half. The Tigers were hitting their jumpers and crashing the boards.
“We were really doing a lot of good things out there,” Christisnson said. “Noah Sundquist was huge for us on the boards. If we missed a shot he was yanking down rebounds.”
The Tigers added to their lead and with 2:53 left to play, both coaches cleared the benches and got everybody in the game,
The final 2:53 was played in running time.
Lokken led the Wolverines with 12 points. Noah Asuma collected 26 points while Isaac Asuma poured in 22.
“It was a great night for us,” Christianson said. “Isaac made his announcement in front of a full house and we really played a good game. Now we have to be ready for the playoffs.”
RR 25 30—55
CHS 45 42—87
Rock Ridge: Indi Romero 2, Carter Mavec 9, Casey Aune 11, Zane Lokken 12, Max Williams 2, Noah Mitchell 9, Jaden Lang 2, Grant Hansen 6, Jalen Miskowitz 2; 3-pointers: Lokken 3, Mavec 1, Hansen 1; Free throws: 15-26; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 5, Noah Sundquist 15, Isaac Asuma 22, Noah Asuma 26, Landan Ruotsalainen 6, Carson Brown 13; 3-pointers: Noah Asuma 4, Isaac Asuma 2, Ruotsalainen 2, Brown 2; Free throws: 19-20; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: none.
