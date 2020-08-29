COOK — When it comes to building up a program, strong relationships between players and coaches is the top factor for success, according to Joel Anderson.
Anderson now gets to put that theory to the test for himself after being hired as the new head football coach at North Woods.
Following the resignation of longtime coach John Jirik this past spring, Anderson was named the new head coach for the upcoming season.
A 2005 Cook graduate, Anderson has spent most of his life on the Iron Range. After graduating from the College of St. Scholastica in 2009, Anderson spent one year in the Cook schools before spending a few years working and assistant coaching in Virginia.
Three years later, he took a job as a high school science teacher in North Woods and began coaching again under Jirik. Anderson, married with three daughters, landed the job following Jirik’s resignation to take a job as the assistant principal at Tower-Soudan Elemetary and is excited to get to work when the Grizzlies start their fall training sessions.
“As a teacher and a coach, I was interested in the job,” Anderson said. “Working with Jirik for some time, it was something where I would’ve been just as happy to keep coaching with him as opposed to getting the head coaching job.”
Aside from Jirik, Anderson says his father has been another big influence over him when it came to his interest in sports and coaching.
“My dad’s been a very big influence on myself and my younger brother. He grew up coaching us both in sports and I think that helped me over the years. My coaches throughout the years were always the ones I had the best connection with. Being a teacher myself, I wanted to be a part of athletic programs as well and make those same connections.”
The importance of those connections cannot be understated, according to Anderson.
“For me, whether you’re in a classroom or on a playing field, the relationship you have with the people you’re leading is the No. 1 factor when it comes to success, no matter the subject or the sport. If the student or athlete doesn’t trust the person in front of them, you won’t have a lot of success.
“As a teacher, I want to believe I have a good relationship with our student body and I’ve had success translating that to the athletic field. Teaching and coaching go hand in hand. They’re both going to help each other and it helps everyone on both sides.”
With the football season being pushed back to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will be allowed to have 12 training sessions together in the fall to help make up for lost time. Anderson says these sessions will be key for the Grizzlies to help smooth the transition from one coach to another.
“I want to make sure things like the terminology switches from Jirik to myself are heard and understood. A lot of these guys haven’t played organized sports for many months now. Some youth programs were still running in the summer but many weren’t.
”We have a good opportunity now this fall where everybody is fresh and rested to get three good weeks of practice with them to help make things easier when the season comes this spring. It’s going to be tough trying to play football in Northeastern Minnesota in the spring so the more I can accomplish with the basics and the fundamentals right now, the better it will be for the program.”
When it comes to his own coaching style, Anderson says he’s had ample amounts of time on both the offensive and defensive sides of things. Ultimately, he feels like more of a micromanager as opposed to an offensive or defensive coordinator.
“That’s definitely something I picked up working with Jirik. He wanted to know what was happening at all times. To know where I’m going to be most comfortable, you have to know what your coaching staff and players are comfortable with. I may be calling offense and someone is taking over on defense, but I need to know what’s going on on both sides of the ball at all times.”
Another challenge for North Woods will be their continued dive into 11-man football after making the jump from 9-man last year.
“It’s hard to break old habits and playing and coaching 9-man for so long definitely builds some habits. We still have to get used to playing these bigger schools, bigger in terms of number of players as well as the physical size of the players.
“A challenge with 11-man is figuring out how to best use all of your athletes. In 9-man, you can move people around a lot more and do some more unorthodox things. In 11-man, players usually have more of a defined role that it’s hard to move them from.”
Despite the changes already made to this season, Anderson says he couldn’t be more excited to start his head coaching career in the place where he grew up.
“I’ve never really left the area and I still love it here. I’m excited for what’s to come. I know the kids are excited to get the chance to practice and play eventually so I’m hopeful it will be a very smooth transition.”
