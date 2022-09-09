Agates' ground game takes Wolverines to task, 36-18

EVELETH — The Rock Ridge football team started their Week 2 football game with Two Harbors off with a bang and even found themselves up 12-0 early in the second quarter.

That lead wouldn’t hold, however, as a dominant second half performance by the Agates’ ground game and defense turned the tides in their favor to the tune of a 36-18 win over the Wolverines.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments