Adapting to COVID-19

BIWABIK — On March 13 of this year, all MSHSL winter sports that had yet to finish were canceled amidst growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many girls’ and boys’ basketball teams were left without a conclusion to their season, the upcoming spring sports season never got off the ground as the entire season was lost out of an abundance of caution brought on by the coronavirus.
Most winter sports teams, however, did get an end to their season. The State Nordic Ski Championships were wrapped up a month earlier on Feb. 14. With COVID-19 only in its infancy, Mesabi East Area head Nordic ski coach Cheri Johnson was optimistic things would be normal by the time the next ski season started up in November.
Modified summer programs were put into place as people everywhere learned how to effectively train and work with social distancing in place. Athletes worked around the obstacles they faced and had hope things would be normal by the time practice was set to start.
That proved to not be the case.
“When we saw how COVID ended up affecting the end of winter sports and the beginning of spring sports, we couldn’t believe we were lucky enough to finish our season before it hit,” Johnson said Monday evening. “With the way the summer went and how fall sports were affected and what we’re dealing with now for winter sports, it’s uncharted territory.”
As the pandemic continued to grow with no end in sight, Johnson had to plan for all possibilities regarding practices, training, meets and if there would even be a season at all. As the guidelines developed, coaches planning for their seasons had to change with them if they wanted there to be any sense of normalcy.
“Back in the fall before any of the new mandates came out, we were already putting plans into place. We would only be able to meet in small groups. Transportation would be limited without buses taking kids to Giants Ridge. Just finding space to meet was tough since we were already in cramped quarters if we weren’t outside. Kids would have to get to the Ridge already dressed in their gear. Indoor practices were almost completely off the table.”
In order for there to be any chance at success this winter, there had to be multiple plans in place for what could happen.
“Our coaching staff was breaking things down into so many steps but we can’t practice any of it until we get into official practices. We have a Plan A and then a Plan B if A doesn’t work out and maybe even a Plan C. We kept circulating different plans and ideas around to our coaches wondering if we would even get a chance to try any of this out with the season starting on Nov. 30.”
Governor Tim Walz’ Nov. 18 mandate meant there was no chance of meeting in person until four weeks had passed. With the Giants unable to practice, the cooperative team (consisting of students from Mesabi East, Virginia, Eveleth-Gilbert and Mountain Iron-Buhl) went fully virtual as a way to get something going until their season could officially begin.
“The guessing game has ended on how we can approach this. We can still give them something. Luckily, skiers are not bound by a physical building so the kids being outside and skiing on their own has helped move us along.”
While skiers can perfect their craft outside, other sports that are confined to indoor spaces aren’t as lucky.
“Is it fair?” Johnson asked. “No, but that’s our sport. It is what it is. We want the kids to move forward, if only a little, until the next answer from the state and the high school league.”
————
Winning sections and making it to state has now taken a more supporting role, according to Johnson. The main concern now is making things as normal as possible with no physical gathering of the team.
“What does that mean for a team with 50 skiers from four different schools? Zoom gatherings, group texts, programming, accountability, individual workouts. We had to put all of our well known training methods and plans away and do something new.”
In the modern age, technology has taken center stage. Whether it’s hopping on a tablet for a zoom conference or logging individual workouts on a smart watch, being able to use technology to its fullest extent has proven pivotal as athletes work out on their own.
“I’m really shooting for the moon with these tactics on technology. Kids have everything at their fingertips now to track everything about their workouts and the more kids get on board with it, the more prepared they’ll be when we can really get going.”
Every week, Johnson’s skiers will work out separately on the trails or any place they can put two skis on the ground. But they’ll come together virtually for strength and core training. Every Monday is also a “homework day” for the Giants to go along with their first workout. The athletes are given a goal of finding a video online on a certain ski technique to watch and share with their coaches.
Helping out with motivation and inspiration, Johnson and her coaches added a point system that lines up with the workouts. Different activities and parts of the workout are worth varying amounts of points with a weekly contest being worth the most points. This week’s contest: Who can ski the most kilometers from Tuesday to Sunday.
Going to such great lengths to get her athletes moving on as many days as possible, Johnson says she knows the importance of having some kind of outlet.
“In the end, the biggest thing I’m concerned with is that they find that physical and mental release that I think is so important to growing up. Sports and academics together make these kids whole so if they can find a way to get outside and make some of this normal, I hope they can continue to do that.”
————
Dealing with a completely hands off approach works differently for older athletes compared to younger ones. Johnson delegates some responsibilities to the team’s captains and seniors, namely Lydia Skelton, Nick Kangas and Steph Kowalski.
The captains can send out links to the Zoom workout and run group texts making sure kids are dialed in — even from afar.
“Our leaders have done great at keeping the kids on track. They’ve always been that way, even in the offseason. These kids are great leaders and we put that responsibility on them this year and they’ve handled it wonderfully.”
Possibly more important than the physical aspect of it all, the social aspect is something Johnson knows her leaders are taking care of.
“These kids are really close-knit. Socially, they’re there for each other here and even in other sports like cross country or swimming or track. They know that we as coaches can only do so much and they’re doing the best with the hand they’ve been dealt.
As strong leadership trickles down as much as possible, there is still concern over the younger skiers and those new to the sport.
“I had a ton of calls in October from parents about new kids wanting to join. It was really exciting. Some of them needed equipment and then they were ready to go. But with the way things have gone so far with the restrictions and moving of dates, I haven’t seen much of the junior high.
“Some still have to learn the basics and learning the basics without having someone physically there is difficult. Some of them are just getting on skis and trying to get a hang of it themselves but there’s not much more we can do right now. We can direct them to their captains and places to find tips but the younger kids are facing more obstacles compared to a typical year.”
————
With the mandated pause on youth sports set to expire at the end of the day on Dec. 18, the question of how to handle what comes next is creeping into everyone’s minds. Johnson says that whether or not winter sports get the go-ahead, the general feeling surrounding the team is one of acceptance.
“The feeling I’m getting through talking to these kids is that they’re okay with whatever happens. They went through the spring shutdown. They went through the fall not having any closure without state tournaments. I think, at first, that was very upsetting for them. There was so much disdain and dissatisfaction all around.
“I almost get the feeling that they’re okay with it because things have been so upended once again with this latest surge and the seriousness of it all. I think they’ve kind of figured it out.”
The biggest positive for Nordic skiers: With or without a competitive season, skiing is still outdoors and can still be done as long as there’s snow on the ground.
“If things don’t work out, maybe we can find some more positives to take away from this. We’ve been down this road. I think things are going better than expected, all things considered, but hopefully we get our good news soon and we can have this season.”
