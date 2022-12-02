A new chapter for Delich

Rock Ridge senior Lydia Delich will continue her tennis career after high school, signing on with Southern Virginia University on Thursday in front of her friends, teammates, coaches and family.

 Submitted

EVELETH—Playing standout tennis for Eveleth-Gilbert and Rock Ridge over the last six years, it came as no surprise to anyone that Lydia Delich had what it takes to continue on with the sport at the collegiate level.

Delich made the next step in her athletic career official on Thursday at Eveleth-Gilbert High School, signing on with Southern Virginia University in front of her teammates, friends and family.

