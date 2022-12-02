A new chapter for Delich

EVELETH—Playing standout tennis for Eveleth-Gilbert and Rock Ridge over the last six years, it came as no surprise to anyone that Lydia Delich had what it takes to continue on with the sport at the collegiate level.
Delich made the next step in her athletic career official on Thursday at Eveleth-Gilbert High School, signing on with Southern Virginia University in front of her teammates, friends and family.
Located in Buena Vista, Virginia, Delich will be making quite the trek to join the Division III Knights. An 18 and a half hour drive by car, the Rock Ridge senior said she had always intended to continue her schooling outside the state of Minnesota.
“I’ve known for a while that I wanted to go to college out of state,” Delich said. “The tennis coach there reached out to me and I had the opportunity to visit the school this fall. I got to practice with their team and I just really enjoyed it. I loved the team and the school. The whole environment felt right for me.”
Delich says other factors involved in the decision included being a part of a competitive Division III team as well as attending a school that was affiliated with her religious beliefs.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to play for them and go to school there. A lot of things that were very important to me helped me decide that this is where I wanted to go.”
Delich says she intends on double majoring in business/marketing and graphic design once she makes it to campus.
Making the decision to continue on with athletics after high school, Delich said she knew for some time that it was possible for her. The bigger question was if she would go with tennis or her other passion in softball.
“I was between the two sports for a really long time. I think once I had the opportunity to go there for a visit and practice with the team, that helped me realize that I wanted it to be tennis. Then going to AA state this year and looking back at all the tennis memories, that really solidified it. I love softball but the two sports are in the same season in college so I had to choose one.”
Rock Ridge co-head coach Kortney Rosati said the Knights couldn’t get a better student-athlete in Delich.
“I can say she’s one of the best,” Rosati said. “She’s just an all-around good person. She has a great personality, she’s friendly and she’s ready to learn. They’re getting a real, coachable, well-rounded player.
“She’s very determined and hard working. She’s had a successful tennis career and it makes sense for her to take this next step. She’s doing it far from home but it’s awesome that she found a place she likes. We’re excited to see her take this next step.”
Delich gave praise to her coaches throughout the year including Rosati and fellow co-head coach Jessica Kralich as well as Jim Prittinen and Dave Gunderson.
“They’ve all helped me out so much throughout the years. I think they’re a big influence on me not only on my decision to keep playing but also on making sure I’m playing at a high level and on the right path to getting better. They’ve pushed me and they made it easier for me to decide to do this.”
Delich said that support extends to her family as well, including her parents and twin brother Jared.
“They’re very encouraging and supportive of me going so far away for school. My parents knew my reasons for wanting to go there and they just wanted me to follow that goal. They’re excited for me to continue playing because that’s what I’ve always wanted to do.”
Looking at what she could learn over the next handful of years, Delich says there’s plenty of room to grow.
“I’m definitely expecting it to be tougher competition at the college level. I’m excited to be able to improve my skills and get the chance to learn with a bunch of new coaches and teammates.
“Now I know that it’s not over after senior year. It’s just the beginning and really does feel like a new chapter.”
