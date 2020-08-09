6-run sixth inning sends E-G to championship

AURORA – Heading into the top of the sixth inning, the odds were probably not in Eveleth-Gilbert's favor.
The Golden Bears Senior Babe Ruth baseball team had only two more chances to overcome a 3-1 deficit to Ely – a squad that just happened to be the No. 1 seed in the District Tournament.
Things turned around quickly in the sixth inning, however, when E-G plated six runs, which propelled the underdogs to a 7-3 win and a spot in Sunday's championship against Esko at 3:30 p.m. In Ely.
“The kids played well. I'm proud of them,'' E-G head coach Jamie Lindseth said. “They battled as you saw and battled.''
In that crucial sixth inning and throughout the contest, “they put the ball in play and we were aggressive on the bases.'' Lindseth added Ely made a few mistakes as his team “put some pressure on them. That's good.''
In addition to the six-run sixth inning, Golden Bears pitcher Brandon Lind led the way on the mound, throwing less than 60 pitches in seven innings of work.
“Our leaders I thought really stepped up,'' especially Brandon, Lindseth said. “Brandon finished the last game (against Cook County) and got a save and then he got a win in this game. I've been around a lot of baseball in my years. I don't know if I could ever tell you that's happened to one of my players.''
The coach said Lind “was efficient. He fielded his position well … and he wanted the ball.'' Lindseth asked Lind each of the last three innings and the pitcher said each time that “he wanted the ball. He wanted to finish what he started. That's Brandon.''
In addition, he got ahead on his batters and the kids backed him up in the field. We made plays for the most part.''
The Golden Bears got out to a 1-0 lead in the first after Andrew Hakley hit a double to the left center field gap and Bobby Lind brought him home with an RBI single.
Ely proceeded to take its first lead of the game in the second after a single by Dalton Schreffler and Trevor Mattson reaching on an E-G error. With those runners on second and third, Will Davies ripped a shot to the right center field gap, which scored two Ely runs.
Ely made it 3-1 in the home half of the fourth after a double by Davies and sacrifice fly by Tjae Banks.
Starting pitchers Lind and Mattson for Ely dueled much of the game and kept the batters guessing until Eveleth-Gilbert's big breakout inning.
Zach Lindseth got things going when his fly ball dropped in center field. Brandon Lind's pop fly then dropped in right field and Kodi Intihar took a walk to load the bases.
Things then got a little bit crazy as Ely's catcher tried to pick off Lindseth on third, but the throw was off target. Lindseth was able to score as the throw back home was also errant. In an instant the game was tied 3-3.
Two batters later, Hunter Pederson singled, which enabled Intihar to slide home safely. Will Bittman followed that up.
Andrew Torrel later cracked a ground rule double over the left field fence with two outs and Hakly knocked a RBI single to deep right center field to make it 6-3. That hit forced Mattson from the game after 5 2/3 innings of work and brought Schreffler on in relief.
E-G added another run anyway as Hakly stole third. At the same time, a throw to third went into left field, which enable Hakely to go home for a 7-3 lead.
Ely had one more chance in the seventh and had two runners on base thanks to a walk and catcher interference by E-G. However, Brandon Lind retired the last two batters and the threat was averted – all while securing the victory.
Ely head coach Tom Coombe had a message for his team after the second straight disappointing loss on Saturday.
“You can't let one bad day ruin an entire season,'' he said he told his team. “This wasn't a reflection of how we played all summer long. Obviously, it wasn't our day from the get go. It just came at the wrong time.''
Why did the mistakes happen on this particular day?
“I think it just kind of snowballed a little bit,'' said Coombe, who gave credit to the teams Ely played. “We had a couple things go wrong in the Esko game and then it snowballed.''
In the second game against E-G, Coombe's team missed a couple ball in the outfield in the sixth, and “it's almost like a here we go again sort of thing.''
The veteran coach believes it was somewhat like playing well becoming contagious. “And the opposite I think happens as well. We just kind of panicked a little bit. Didn't play well.''
Coach Lindseth and the Golden Bears are looking forward to Sunday's title tile against Esko. With E-G already having a loss (16-1 to Esko on Thursday) in the double elimination tournament, the Bears will have to defeat Esko twice to win the crown Sunday.
“We didn't show up when we played the other night,'' the coach said. “So I do want another crack at Esko.
The previous two games the teams played were both 1-0 in extra innings, he said. “I expect a close game. I don't expect what we had the other night.''
In addition, “I expect us to take it into that second game tomorrow (Sunday).''
Esko 10,
Ely 1
At Aurora, Ely was limited to one run on three hits as Esko rolled to a 10-1 victory and earned a spot in the Senior Babe Ruth District championship Sunday in Ely.
Esko pitcher Noah Furcht was dealing as he tossed a one-hitter through six innings. At the plate, the visitors were equally impressive as they scored 10 runs on eight hits and took advantage of four Ely errors.
Esko got on the board in the top of the first on an Ely error, a fielder's choice and an RBI single by Josh Bolgrean that snuck just between first and second to make it 1-0.
Neither side gave up much in the next three innings until Ely finally broke through against Furcht. Dalton Schreffler and Will Davies both drew walks before designated hitter Ryan Quick stepped to the plate and delivered a fielder's choice grounder that brought home Schreffler to tie things up at 1-1 after four innings of play.
Esko proceeded to basically put the game away with four runs in the fifth, two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
While the Eskomos scored four runs in the fifth, they only had one hit and capitalized on three Ely errors to help build their lead to 5-1. In the sixth inning, several wild pitches, a walk and a bloop single made it 7-1 for Esko. In the seventh, a single, a walk and two RBI doubles made it 10-1 heading to the home half of the seventh.
Ely looked to get things going in the seventh when Tjae Banks' single to right field just fell in and Bralyn Lislegard singled. However, Banks got picked off second a short time later and the Ely rally was quickly ended.
The loss sent Ely to Saturday night's last game of the day against Eveleth-Gilbert for the right to play in Sunday's championship (again against Esko).
