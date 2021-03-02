BIWABIK — Iron Range alpine ski teams had an impressive showing at the Section 7 meet Tuesday at Giants Ridge by advancing three local skiers to next week’s Minnesota State Alpine Championship.
Hibbing skiers Maddy Clusiau and Evan Vinopal qualified for state by placing seventh and 10th, respectively, while Virginia Area’s Jacob McCarthy returns to the state meet for a second time with a third-place finish.
McCarthy, who had not lost a race all season, broke the stranglehold that Stillwater had on the leaderboard.
Pony skiers held six of the top seven places in the boys division with McCarthy skiing his way onto the podium behind only champion Cash Jaeger and runner-up Adam Gaertner.
“Jake had an awesome first run, and he did what he needed to do on his second run,” said VAAST coach Benji Neff. “It was a very successful day, We’re proud of him. He’s worked really, really hard.”
McCarthy’s podium result help lead the VAAST boys to a fourth place team finish with Travis Bird landing in 24th, Marco Pazelli 29th and Samuel Beukema 33rd.
Hibbing’s Evan Vinopal advances to the state meet just one year after his older brother Noah accomplished the same feat.
When asked about having his second son make it to state, Vinopal’s father, Hibbing assistant coach Tony simply grinned.
“It’s awesome, huh?” he beamed. “I really don’t know what to say.”
The Bluejacket boys finished the day in sixth place with scoring runs by Carter Bungarden, who placed 19th, Jackson Johns 38th and Nick Nobens 42nd.
As for the girls, Clusiau began the day on the outside of the bubble looking in, but had a second run that launched her back into contention, snaring the last state qualifying spot.
“Maddy’s last run was phenomenal,” Vinopal said. “My personal goal was to finally get two skiers to the state meet after a few years with just one skier. Now we finally have two and the next goal is to go as a team.”
Clusiau’s efforts helped the Bluejackets to a fourth place team finish along with Hilda Knuckey placing 14th, Abby Helms 27th and Sylvie Wetzel 31st.
The VAAST girl’s squad, which had routinely beaten Hibbing throughout the season had a relatively rough day.
“Even though it was an off day for them, the girls showed a lot of heart and a lot of grit and I’m proud of how they finished,” Neff said.
The VAAST girls were led by Azalea Ray, who finished 16th, Eva Roark 22nd, Abby Crum 28th and Arija Thompson, 48th.
The State Meet will be held next Wednesday at Giants Ridge.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Stillwater, 236; Blaine, 203; St Croix Prep, 171; VAAST, 159; Centennial, 156; Hibbing, 139; Duluth Marshall, 133; St Francis, 121; Anoka, 79; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 67
GIRLS: Stillwater, 193; Blaine, 172; St Croix Prep, 166; Hibbing, 153; Centennial, 143; Anoka, 139; VAAST, 117.5; Duluth Denfeld, 99
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Cash Jaeger, STILL, 1:11.93; (2) Adam Gaertner, STILL, 1:12.25; (3) Jacob McCarthy, VAAST, 1:14.54; (4) Maverick Jaeger, STILL, 1:14.62; (5) Austin Johnson, STILL, 1:15.27; (6) Jacob Helke, STILL, 1:16.06; (7) Hunter Neubauer, STILL, 1:16.12; (8) Nate Killian, BLN, 1:16.19; (9) Lucas VanWechel, BLN, 1:17.98; (10) Evan Vinopal, HIB, 1:17.99; (19) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:23.02; (24) Travis Bird, VAAST, 1:24.50; (29) Marco Pazelli, VAAST, 1:27.23; (33) Samuel Beukema, VAAST, 1:31.61; (36) Nathan Nemec, VAAST, 1:33.50; (38) Jackson Johns, HIB, 1:34.70; (42) Nick Nobens, HIB, 1:38.97; (46) Caden Lundstrom, VAAST, 1:43.64
GIRLS: (1) CJ Fredkove, STILL, 1:20.66; (2) Zira Hynek, STCRX, 1:22.18; (3) Margaret Duncan, DEN, 1:22.80; (4) Hailey Bass, CCS, 1:23.03; (5) Sophia Muttonen; STCRX, 1:23.64; (6) Lauren Riniker, STILL, 1:24.12; (7) Maddy Clusiau, HIB, 1:24.18; (8) Stella Gronski, ANK, 1:24.19; (9) Kendra entsmiger, BLN, 1:24.43; (10) Madysen Waters, CEC, 1:25.83; (14) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:26.60; (16) Azalea Ray, VAAST, 1:27.53; (23) Eva Roark, VAAST, 1:30.23; (27) Abby Helms, HIB, 1:34.23; (28) Abby Crum, VAAST, 1:35.13; (31) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:35.89; (43) Chloe Price, HIB, 1:58.19; (48) Arija Thompson, VAAST, 2:21.60; (50) Iris Hendrickson, HIB, 2:40.26
