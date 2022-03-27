1st Gillach Memorial Funspiel a great success

Those who knew Tom Gillach knew him as a man that was passionate about his community, kids, education and the Iron Range.
Enjoying a long tenure as a teacher and coach at Aurora-Hoyt Lakes and Mesabi East schools, Gillach wanted to give back to his community even in retirement. One of the ways he did that was by helping establish the Mesabi East Foundation, a non-profit with the aim of creating a perpetual endowment to provide scholarships for Mesabi East graduates.
Gillach passed away last September, but his memory lives on with the Foundation hosting the 1st Annual Tom Gillach Memory Funspiel curling event earlier this month at Curl Mesabi. Sixteen teams entered the event and over $8,800 was raised through signups, donations and silent auction items.
Mesabi East Foundation board member Bobby Jo Mineheine called the inaugural event a great success and said it was a fitting way to remember Gillach.
“The kids called him ‘Gunner’ and they said the event was just so Gunner,” Mineheine said. “He was an athletic director and an educator. He loved sports and coaching. It was just a great event to honor him and it represented him so well.
“He would have been excited about every part of the occasion. Tom loved life and liked to have fun. He was a very generous man who was always looking out for the good of his community.”
Fitting for the Iron Range, Mineheine said the idea for a curling bonspiel just made sense all things considered.
“One of our board members, Brad Scott, suggested it at one of our meetings. It seemed fun and interesting and fitting considering the person Tom was. We followed through with it and now we want to make it a permanent thing.”
Mineheine remembers Gillach as relentlessly positive, doing anything in his power to help and give back to his community.
“He was just really a go-getter. He was always positive and looking on the bright side of things. He always thought that anything was possible and that was one of the things that led to his success. No matter what the obstacle was, he was going to make it happen.”
On two such occasions, Gillach used his own home as collateral to ensure the success of an event.
“He knew they’d be successful. He had faith that even if they didn’t have the means to make it happen immediately, it would come at some point and that’s just how he lived.”
With this year’s Funspiel being the first in what is set to become an annual event, Mineheine says it will play a key role in establishing the perpetual scholarship the Mesabi East Foundation hopes to provide.
“We want it to be bigger and better in the coming years. Tom’s dream was to build the Foundation and to build that scholarship fund so any child who graduated from Mesabi East could have a full paid tuition to a school like Mesabi Range. We have a long way to go to get there but that was his dream and we want to make it happen.
“The endowment is starting and it’s because of him and his fundraising that we can help make this possible.”
Gillach’s parents were also educators and there are currently 17 others with ties to the Gillach family currently working in education. Through his time in education, Gillach believed that giving back and remembering one’s roots were paramount in life.
“He thought that giving should be an important part of anyone’s life. He knew it was important to never forget about where you came from. You could go anywhere in the world but if you got stability from your community, whether it be parents or teachers or coaches, then you should remember that and give back. Things like volunteerism was something he always preached. And he didn’t just preach it, he lived it.”
Continuing to honor his memory, the Foundation says Gillach’s work will help allow them to accomplish their mission.
“The Mesabi East Foundation will be a success because of Tom’s mentorship, confidence, and relentless energy. He knew that it was a truly challenging undertaking; however, he hoped that the Foundation would set a standard for others within and around the Aurora community to consider supporting. Tom wanted to instill the significance of becoming an active member in the community by giving back to our most precious resource, the next generation.”
