There’s been no shortage of excellent scorers on the Iron Range this basketball season.
Whether they’re a senior, junior or even a sophomore, passing 1,000 career points is a massive accomplishment only few achieve.
While it may not first come to mind, strong team basketball is often a big contributor to a player reaching the milestone and most will tell you it’s not a one-person show.
Below is a look at six 1,000-point scorers from across the Range this season, listed chronologically in the order in which they passed 1,000 points.
—
Rian Aune
Virginia
Virginia senior Rian Aune eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in the team’s 52-34 win over Deer River back on Dec. 7. The standout guard has been a key piece for the Blue Devil offense over the last few seasons and while her game has improved, she won’t shy away from giving credit to her team when it comes to talking about how she got to where she is.
“I think it’s a great individual accomplishment,” said Virginia head coach Spencer Aune. “She’ll be the first to tell you she doesn’t get there without the help of her teammates she’s had over the years. It goes to show that hard work pays off. She’s spent countless hours when nobody is watching, getting better at her shot and also learning how to drive to the hoop.
“To get that recognition and say thank you to her teammates, it was a fun thing to watch seeing the team celebrate with each other.”
Aune is the third Blue Devil in recent history to hit the 1,000-point milestone with Lexi Ahrens (2018 grad) and Lexiss Trygg (2021) leading the way and helping Aune improve her game over the years.
As the years have gone on, Aune’s role with the team has increased and her coach and father says she’s always up to the challenge when it comes to doing something new.
“She’s improved year over year in many different aspects of her game. We always ask her to add more to her game. She can shoot from outside but she’s learned how to drive to the hoop and she’s become a strong player in the post as well.”
Extra time in the gym, as always, is important for any scorer, but being a part of a basketball family also has improved her game.
“She plays in the offseason, she’s always at open gyms but she’s also going up against her brothers which has made her stronger. She’s always had that drive to get better and it’s a fun process to watch her grow.”
As the Devils approach the playoffs, Aune and her four senior teammates hope to make a strong final push before their high school careers are finished.
“The girls are still looking to improve every day and just get a little bit better compared to when they started practice. By the end of the year, you see a huge improvement and then hopefully we’re ready for playoffs. I know the five seniors understand their high school careers are coming to an end but there’s still that positive energy there and we look forward to seeing where we end up and how far we can go in the playoffs.”
—
Jordan Zubich
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Mountain Iron-Buhl sophomore Jordan Zubich dropped 30 points on Dec. 10 in the Rangers game with Roseau. Needing just 12 to hit 1,000, Zubich hit that mark easily as MI-B took down the Rams convincingly, 88-32.
A prolific scorer for the Rangers for years already, Zubich’s game has continued to evolve with head coach Jeff Buffetta noting that she can do more than just score.
“The nice thing about her is that she’s playing an all-around game and she’s dishing the ball well,” Buffetta said back in December. “When she is open, she’s a very good shooter and can knock down shots.”
When it comes to scoring, a good shot is nice, but being able to score closer to the hoop has aided her as well.
“Obviously her game has evolved to the point of being an inside and outside player,” Buffetta said more recently. “That’s helped her score at a more regular clip this year compared to past years. The added bonus of being a 1,000-point scorer is that you know she’s worked on her game a ton and she’s a better player for it.”
With the Rangers hoping to make another run to the state tournament this year as well as two years still ahead of her in her high school career, Buffetta says Zubich still has plenty more to achieve with her game.
“The sky is the limit there. I think to do what’s best for the team, she’s learned to score when she has the opportunities. She’s found other ways to help the team as well, even if it isn’t scoring and that’s what makes her so valuable. She puts a lot of time into her game, she plays a lot of travel ball and spends plenty of time in the gym and that’s what it takes to be consistent.”
Zubich enjoyed a breakout offseason with the “Prep Girls Hoops” publication naming her the AAU Breakout Player of the Year. Her hard work has also drawn the attention of Division I schools which has its own added bonus.
“It’s brought confidence for her. The best way to get better is by playing more. Regardless of where you play, you’ll get better but the high level tournaments will further that along and the confidence she’s gained from that has made her better throughout the year.”
—
Sage Ganyo
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Sage Ganyo dropped a game-high 22 points in the Rangers 72-18 win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Dec. 29 at the Granite City Classic while passing 1,000 career points in the process.
As great of a scorer she is, Ganyo has earned a reputation for being an aggressive force on defense, which head coach Jeff Buffetta says has aided her game over the years.
“Sage is a really good, aggressive penetrator,” Buffetta said. “She creates a lot of offense through her defense which has been really advantageous for us. She pushes the tempo and always brings the pressure defensively which creates a lot for our team. She’s another one that spends a lot of time in the gym working on her game and year after year, it shows.
Being the second 1,000-point scorer this season for the MI-B girls, Buffetta says Ganyo has taken on a greater leadership role that has helped drive the No. 1 ranked team in Class A.
“I think it just builds confidence. Sage, much like Jordan, has taken on a bigger leadership role on the offensive side this year and usually the ball will go through one or both of them at some point in the offense. Jordan can shoot but people can’t overlook Sage and I think having her there to create tempo and put pressure on the defense has helped us play the type of basketball we like to play.”
Much like her sister Mia (a 2020 MI-B grad), Ganyo’s unique blend of defense into offense should continue to help the Rangers this year and next.
“Mia always had a big defensive identity and I think Sage is carrying that forward. They’re both just really aggressive, strong, defensive players and I think that sets the tone for their all-around game and helps with the scoring. It’s the type of player every team wishes they could have.”
—
Nik Jesch
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Mountain Iron-Buhl junior Nik Jesch put down 20 points on Jan. 7 in the Rangers 82-72 win over Chisholm. In the process, Jesch passed 1,000 career points and has no intention to stop scoring with the way he’s played in the month since then.
Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta says Jesch’s shot is one of the best around and the junior will continue to find ways to score as more time passes.
“He’s a very solid control point guard and he’s put a lot of time into his shot,” Buffetta said. “He’s one of the better three-point shooters in the area for sure. He’s really consistent and he knows how to set himself up on good inside-out shots. When he gets an open look, I think everybody’s pretty confident it’s going down.”
Jesch plays side-by-side with another prolific scorer in Asher Zubich. With Zubich often being the first option opposing teams try to shut down, Jesch only benefits when other teams forget about him.
“He has been pretty consistent the last couple of years now. A lot of people put a lot of attention and pressure on Asher, but Nik has consistently been stepping up. I think he’s gained the most by finding his confidence to take those open shots and score whenever he can.”
As his game evolves and as teams continue to adjust to a Rangers team that’s only getting better, Buffetta says Jesch’s game will continue to evolve and improve.
“Everyone knows he’s a good spot shooter. We talk to him about getting deep in the lane and trying to score that way as well. Defenses are forcing him to drive or pass the ball and I think he’s only going to be more impressive the more he looks to drive deep into the lane.”
As with most 1,000-point scorers, Jesch is another player who isn’t satisfied unless he can find a way to help the team win the game in front of them.
“The biggest thing is that it’s all part of being a team player and achieving team goals,” Buffetta said. “I don’t think any of our 1,000-point scorers are satisfied if the team doesn’t do well and win games. You need good, confident, offensive players on the team, but you need them to be in the forefront and motivate their teammates along the way.”
—
Carter Mavec
Eveleth-Gilbert
Eveleth-Gilbert junior Carter Mavec passed the 1,000 point mark back on Jan. 22 during the Golden Bears 65-45 loss to St. Paul Como Park. Playing varsity minutes for E-G since the eighth grade, Mavec was originally a solid outside shooter for the Bears.
The second 1,000-point scorer for the Golden Bears this season — after teammate Will Bittmann — Mavec’s game has evolved to the point where he can score from almost anywhere on the court. Head coach Adam Roen says the improvement from eighth grade to now has been exponential.
“‘C’ was thrown into a spot as an eighth grader where there was a lot on his shoulders. He responded like you would expect an eighth grader to but he’s grown so much these last few years and I’m really proud of his accomplishments on and off the court. He’s really evolved into the guy who can do more than just shoot the ball and that’s helped our team in so many ways.”
With Bittmann’s size inside forcing other teams to pay attention to him, Mavec has proven to be the threat teams can’t afford to ignore. While he may get the ball behind the three-point line, there’s no limit on what he can do with it, whether it’s take the shot, drive to the hoop or get big and post up.
“Every team wants athletes that can do more than one thing. He’s not just looking to do one thing out there and his versatility allows our team to do so much more. It’s allowed ‘C’ to be able to knock down shots or get steals for layups. He’s the one hustling down the floor or looking for an outlet pass after a rebound.
“When he plays aggressively like he knows he can, we as a team put up more points. Those around him kind of step up to his level and aim to play more aggressive like him. He drives to the rim and now everyone else wants to drive to the rim as well.”
With the last few weeks of his junior season in front of him, Roen believes Mavec still has room to grow as a leader and a player. The hope is that he’ll make a big impact for Rock Ridge in his senior season.
“As he grows into the leadership role, I think he’s going to find so many aspects of the game become easier because those around him are going to want to be a part of what he’s trying to lead them too. ‘C’ is an extremely competitive young man, not just on the floor but on the baseball field and in the classroom. When he shows that in a leadership way, it;lldo good things for the Golden Bears.
“Next year, he’ll be coming into a new program with a lot of new bodies he’s never played with before and I think it’s going to make a difference when he shows that he can still lead these guys.”
—
Kora Forsline
Mesabi East
Mesabi East senior Kora Forsline ran past the 1,000 point mark on Jan. 25 during the Giants 69-35 win over Cook County. As is fitting for the six-foot-two forward, Forsline pulled down 15 boards to pick up a double-double that same night, something she has done countless times over the last few seasons.
Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said Forsline’s development over the last few years has turned her into an important piece for Giants.
“She’s become more comfortable in the role of being a scorer,” Whiting said. “At times she was a little bit too unselfish on the court but as time has gone on, she’s learned she has the ability to score and it’s been impressive watching her see what she can do with it.”
While Forsline’s height makes her an intimidating presence in the paint, Whiting says the senior is more of a lead-by-example type of player as opposed to a vocal leader.
“She puts in the work during practice and during the offseason. If she’s out there during a game, you know she’s giving it her best effort and she’s never going to give up on her teammates. You can always look to her and expect her to be doing what she needs to do to help the team.”
Her height also makes her an easy target for opposing defenses to key in on. As a result, Whiting says Forsline has been forced to develop her game further outside of her initial comfort zone.
“Early in your career, it’s easy to score inside when you have that kind of height. It gets tougher to do that as you advance in your career because you start playing against other people who are just as tall and just as good. Other team’s won’t be afraid to put two, three girls on her to stop her either.
“She’s had to modify her moves down low to be able to score instead of just rebound-shot-rebound-shot. She’s also been able to find a bigger outside game for herself and that just comes down to being able to trust yourself. She’s ready and able to shoot the ball when it gets into her hands.”
As the Giants approach the postseason, Whiting says he expects Forsline to give it her all when all is said and done.
“By the time you play your last game as a senior, you realize it’s coming to an end and you have to ask yourself if you played as hard as you could. With Kora and the rest of the seniors, I know they’re ready to step up and play that way when it comes to the playoffs.”
—
Know of any other 1,000 point scorers from this season on the Range? Send us an email at sports@mesabitribune.com
