Experience, skill to help Giant girls

AURORA — More experience and improved skill levels could help Mesabi East Area girls soccer get over the hump in some of their games, according to head coach Sue Bennett, now in her eighth year at the helm.
“I think some of the games that were close last year we could possibly win those games.’’
The Giants have 23 girls on the squad, including four seniors, four juniors and one freshman.
Seniors Alexia Tollefson (defense or goalie), Jolie Stocke (defense), Elli Theel (forward) and Emily Beyer (forward) will help lead the team, as will juniors Paige Vandervort (midfield), Olivia Forsline (midfield), Lucia Carlson (defense) and Maria Berlin (defense). Defender Myley Young is the team’s lone freshman.
Others expected to contribute include eighth-grader Emersyn Rosga (forward/midfield). The Giants also added newcomers freshman Sadie Bliss (midfield), seventh-grader Josie Fallstrom (midfield/forward), sophomore Alyssa Prophet (midfield/forward), freshman Mary Seeber (goalie) and eighth-grader Anna Fierst (goalie).
Bennett has already seen improvement from the girls at practice this month.
“Their skills have improved. They want to learn and want to get better. They’re working hard.’’
As far as Mesabi East’s team strength, Bennett said, “We’ve got some speed up front now,’’ which is a holdover from last year.
Pretty much everyone is back on defense, but the Giants did lose their outside midfielders, which will be something “that we’ll notice this year.’’
The team will also have overcome the loss of two-year starting goalie Kylie Baranzelli, who graduated last spring. “So we’re going to work on getting someone up and ready for varsity.’’
Tollefson and Seeber are probably the top two candidates, Bennet said, while Fierst just moved to the area and likes to play goalie.
As far as who will take the Section 7AA title, the coach said North Branch and Cloquet will probably battle it out for the top spot.
Mesabi East plays its first home game at 5 p.m. Sept. 6 against Grand Rapids.
