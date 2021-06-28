Eveleth Twilight 5K Run/Walk set

EVELETH — The tradition of having a 5K walk/run event around the July 4th holiday will be resurrected Saturday evening as the Eveleth Twilight 5K.
Such an event goes back to the 1980s and 1990s, organizer Jon Wagner said, when the Eveleth firefighters held one, which went from the high school in Eveleth to the Ely Lake Beach.
However, that holiday walk/run stopped around 1999. About 10 years later, the Firecracker 5K was born, with the funds raised going to Eveleth-Gilbert athletics.
“They did nicely for a while,’’ said Wagner, who was involved as a starter for the race and setting up the course.
The Firecracker 5K, which came to an end a couple years ago, went all through town, he said, which involved local police at intersections and many volunteers.
Wagner was all in favor of having a new run/walk event and figured he had a great spot for it — around Fayal Pond in Eveleth.
“That seemed to be the perfect place for people to run’’ because it was self-contained away from city streets with plenty of parking. With that in mind, Wagner said, “Let’s give it a try.’’
Any money raised from the Eveleth Twilight 5K will go toward the newly combined Rock Ridge Wolverines cross country program. One specific item on Wagner’s wish list is buying some bicycles to use as cross training for the new program.
Both participants and volunteers for timing and scoring at the end are still being sought. Anyone with questions should contact Wagner at 780-7813 or jon.wagner@rrps.org.
To register, go to rangerunners.org/registration. T-shirts will go to the first 100 entrants.
With a variety of holiday events over the weekend, Wagner isn’t quite sure who will show up to take part. “We won’t really know until we run this a couple of times.’’
Regardless, he knows he wants to keep the event going.
“This is something we’d like to do every year.’’
----
The Eveleth Twilight 5k Run/Walk will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday. On site registration will start at 5 p.m. at Fayal Pond in Eveleth.
The course will include two Loops on a paved path around Fayal Pond and the wooded areas.
Awards (medals) will go to the top three finishers in each gender and age group: 18 and Under, 19-39, 40-60, and 61 and Over.
Cost: $20, $25 on race day, $15 for students
Parking will be available on the old road south of Fayal Pond, and both sides of Fayal Road.
“We hope folks will come and do the 5K, enjoy the street dance at 8 p.m., and then watch the fireworks at 10:15 p.m.,’’ Wagner added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.