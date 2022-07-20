Esko knocks off Aurora, 4-1, in American Legion Northeast Substate Tournament

ELY – Aurora’s American Legion baseball team got off to a slow start Wednesday night in Ely and couldn’t recover as they lost for the first time in the Northeast Substate Tournament, 4-1 to Esko.
Post 262, meanwhile, grabbed a 4-0 lead after two innings and used a 10-strikeout effort from Dylan Marciulionis to remain undefeated (3-0) in the tournament.
“When you’re this far in the playoffs and facing good teams, I mean if you don’t show up ready to play you dig yourself a hole and it's hard to battle back from,’’ Aurora Post 241 head coach Chad Sahr said.
“I think that after the second inning our pitching kind of settled in. Our defense struggled a little bit (with some dropped fly balls and four errors overall), he added. “In games like this you have to make those plays.’’
Esko got things started in the bottom of the first with an RBI double to right center field by Isaak Sertich and added three more in the next inning.
The second saw Post 262’s Cal Bergland reach on an error and Bryce Hipp connect with a line single to left field. Marciulionis made it 3-0 with a two-out, two RBI single to center. Marciulionis’ hit chased Aurora starter Hayden Souler from the game. Cole Ondrus followed that up with an RBI double to deep left center field off reliever Dakota Kruse and Esko was up 4-0 after two complete innings.
Aurora finally got on the board in the fourth after a blooper down the first base line from Ty Laugen and Kruse’s hot grounder past the first baseman to put runners on first and third. Soular brought home what would be his team’s only run with a grounder just out of the shortstop’s reach, which plated Laugen to make it 4-1.
Esko looked like they could add a run or two in the fourth as they loaded the bases with two outs on the board. However, Cooper Sickel relieved Kruse and fanned Joey Antonutti to end the threat.
After a three-up and three-down inning for Aurora in the fifth, Esko loaded the bases again in their half of the fifth, but Sickel came up big again with two strikeouts and a groundout to keep it at 4-1 after five innings.
Aurora’s Ty Laugen reached in the sixth with a one-out grounder up the middle, but Marciulionis struck out the next two Post 241 batters to maintain Esko’s 3-run lead.
The score remained 4-1 going to the top of the seventh, which gave Aurora one last chance.
With one down, Kaleb Corbett stepped to the plate and reached on a bloop single that was dropped by Esko. Louie Karish then drew a two-out walk, which forced Marciulionis from the contest one out short of a complete game.
With runners on first and second, designated hitter Elliot Levens hit what looked like it would be a ground single. However, the ball hit Aurora’s runner going from first to second and any chance of a rally was quickly snuffed out.
“It’s a frustrating way to lose the game,’’ Sahr said. “We had the best hitters on our team coming up. If that guy gets a hit there, which it was going to be a hit, we got our 2-3-4 hitters up who have been hitting the ball well.’’
Sahr acknowledged that Marciulionis pitched well and kept his team off balance.
However, “for our guys offensively the big difference was when we threw fast balls for strikes, they were roping them. We watched a lot of fast balls go by for strikes and then we dug ourselves holes. It’s hard to hit when you’re watching fast balls for strikes and you’re swinging at a splitter that’s dropping.’’
Sahr’s squad now has to rebound for Friday’s elimination game at noon against International Falls.
“I think they’re pretty good. We played them in the spring. I think they’re going to be competitive,’’ he added. “We’re going to have to show up to play for sure. Hopefully we can get the boys to show up ready to play for that one.’’
Sahr said he wasn’t saying his guys didn’t completely not show up, but “we definitely didn’t play our best game.’’
“When you play a good team and you don’t play your best, it usually doesn’t end well.’’
