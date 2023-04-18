ESKO—The Rock Ridge softball team had a better time getting their bats going Tuesday compared to their season opener last week, but a bevy of defensive miscues did the Wolverines no favors against the Eskomos.

Committing six errors in the field, Rock Ridge gave up a four-spot in the third inning, ultimately falling 6-5 to fall to 0-2 on the season.

