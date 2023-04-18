ESKO—The Rock Ridge softball team had a better time getting their bats going Tuesday compared to their season opener last week, but a bevy of defensive miscues did the Wolverines no favors against the Eskomos.
Committing six errors in the field, Rock Ridge gave up a four-spot in the third inning, ultimately falling 6-5 to fall to 0-2 on the season.
“It was not our best defensive showing,” Wolverines head coach Paula Dundas said after the loss. “The bats looked better than they did against Hibbing but it’s frustrating to give up six errors because I know we’re a better defensive team than that. On the plus side, it’s early. This is only our second game so I know we’re going to keep making improvements.”
At the plate, Chance Colbert went 2-4 with a triple and a run scored to lead Rock Ridge. Alex Flannigan was 1-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Anna Westby was 1-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Offensively, Dundas was pleased with her team and the at-bats they took with Rock Ridge only striking out once in the loss.
Lydia Delich took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, giving up five runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks. She struck out two over three innings. Taylor Morley pitched the final three innings, giving up an unearned run and just one hit. She struck out five.
Rock Ridge (0-2) is next scheduled to play today against Grand Rapids, weather permitting.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Itasca 5-8,
Mesabi Range 0-0
SUPERIOR—Through multiple delays and location changes, the Minnesota North-Mesabi Range baseball team managed to complete their series with Itasca on Tuesday, falling 5-0 and 8-0 to move to 0-13 on the season (0-4 MCAC North).
Brandon Lind pitched a complete game in the opener, taking the loss after giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk. He fanned seven over six innings.
At the plate, Nick Peters and Jameson Brand had the lone hit for the Norsemen.
In the second game, Mesabi Range was no-hit by the Vikings with only Peters getting on base after taking a walk.
Alexander Fijal took the loss for Mesabi Range on the mound, giving up eight runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks over 3.1 innings of work. Breydan Carson pitched the final 2.2 innings, giving up just two hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Mesabi Range is next scheduled to play host to Northland on Saturday for a doubleheader before traveling to Thief River Falls on Sunday to complete the doubleheader.
