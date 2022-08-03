Ely looking for redemption at State Tourney

ELY — After getting knocked out of the Junior Legion District Tournament, the Ely Junior Legion team gets a second chance to redeem themselves.
That’s because Ely will be hosting the Division II Junior American Legion State Tournament, which gets underway today, beginning at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Field.
Morris and Le Sueur/Henderson open the proceedings, followed by Esko and Sleepy Eye at 12:30 p.m. Hayfield and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton will play at 4 p.m. and Ely takes on Montevideo at 7 p.m.
Ely finished the season 16-7, but went 0-2 in the district tournament.
“We had a little stumble in the section,” Ely coach Jim Wittrup said. “We were two and out. We were missing a couple of guys, but we didn’t put the ball in play. We played fine, but we couldn’t come up with a timely hit.”
That caught Wittrup by surprise.
Ely has a team batting average of .370 this season.
“Normally, we hit the ball well,” he said. “We’re going to face some pitching we haven’t seen this year, but the big thing is having good at bats, putting the ball in play, then hopefully, we can create a few runs.”
Deegan Richards has been Ely’s top hitter all season, batting just under the .500 mark, with a .667 on-base percentage. He has 27 hits and 28 walks. He’s scored 37 runs in 23 games.
Erron Anderson, Louis Panichi, Drew Marolt and Caid Chittum are all around the .400 mark.
“If the situation presents itself, we’ll drop a bunt, but we’re not opposed to playing for the big inning, too,” Wittrup said. “We can hit some gaps. We have guys that are capable of getting extra-base hits.”
Defensively, Wittrup said that’s been the strongest part of his teams’ game.
“That’s our strongest suit,” Wittrup said. “We’ve had our innings where we’ve kicked it around a little bit, but our team fielding is up there. At this age level, I tell them that if we only walk three and make three or less errors, we’ll be successful.
“We’re well below that. That’s been one of our saving graces. We don’t have to strike out 15 or more in a game.”
On the mound, Panichi and Marolt are the top-two pitchers, but Wittrup has four or five other guys that can throw.
With the tournament being a regular bracket, with championship and consolation brackets, pitching shouldn’t be an issue for Ely.
“We don’t have that guy that’s going to strike out 12 or 15, but we have guys that throw to contract,” Wittrup said. “That’s why we have to make those plays.”
As far as Montevideo goes, Wittrup isn’t quite sure what it has.
“Looking at their stats, they can throw it,” Wittrup said. “They have a couple of pitchers that look intimidating on paper. They seem to average two strikeouts per inning, so we’ll see some gas.
“We have to make contact, then hopefully, we can get some key bunts down and scratch across a few. We have to play defense. From the looks of it, it’s going to be a well-pitched game, but we’re not opposed to a big inning.”
As for the other six teams, Wittrup said it’s a loaded tournament.
“Every team is capable of winning it,” he said. “Hayfield, they were the last seed in their section, and they won it over LeCrescent to qualify. They won the high school tournament, so they can play.
“Everybody is capable of making a run. I hope we play a good game and let the chips fall where they may. We don’t see a lot of pitching at that level, but nobody is going to be overmatched. We have to realize that we’re not going out there and score 10 runs.”
—
The opening ceremony will be held right before the start of the Ely game, beginning at 6 p.m. Any veterans at the game will be brought out on the field to be honored, and each veteran will get a free meal at the concession stand.
