East nets victory over ‘Jackets, 4-3

HIBBING — Gary Conda was looking for a sweep. Lee Kruter was looking for revenge.
Only one of them was going to get what they wanted, and that was Kruter, whose Duluth East girls tennis team came to Hibbing and beat the Bluejackets 4-3 Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
Hibbing had upended the Greyhounds 4-3 in Duluth a couple of weeks ago, so that’s why Kruter wanted the second chance to get past Hibbing.
“We got it, but it never goes as planned,” Kruter said. “We would have loved to have won 7-0. That’s the plan, but it doesn’t go that way.
On any given day, that’s why you play the matches.:
Duluth East won on the strength of its singles team.
Aili Hietala would beat Annika Lundell 6-0, 6-0; Annabelle Humphreys beat Mercedes Furin 6-4, 7-5; Cursta Dimberio downed Claire Rewertz 6-4, 7-5; and Gwen Moe beat Opal Valeri 6-4, 6-1.
“Our singles played patient today, and I was happy with that,” Kruter said. “In doubles, a couple of those matches could have gone one way or the other. He always has some good doubles teams, so I’m not surprised.
“It was good to come up here. We had a nice day, and some good competition. We had some long matches. Those doubles matches were long.”
Winning all three doubles matches was one thing Hibbing coach Gary Conda could hang his hat on. The other, three of his four singles players all had opportunities to win their matches.
Conda knew he couldn’t get the first-singles point because Hietala is the top player in the area.
Second, third and fourth singles were all up in the air.
“In doubles, I was hoping to close them off in two sets instead of three,” Conda said. “We got to three, but we couldn’t get that singles point. We battled there. We put up a good fight. It came down to a shot or two as second and third.
“I got the feeling that if we got to a third set in either one of them, it may have gone our way. It was like the Virginia match. It’s fun having this competition and having it this close. It will make us better players.”
In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Maddie Rewertz beat Elley Graysmark and Natalie Goetzman 6-2, 7-5; Kasey Jo Renskers and Megan Bussey beat Ally Johnson and Taran Dimberio 6-4, 2-6, 7-5; and Bella Vincent and Lola Valeri beat Sylvie Markham and Ella Johnson 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-1.
Conda was impressed with the way Vincent and Valeri were able to come back and win.
“They were coming forward,” Conda said. “They weren’t afraid to take a swing at the ball when they had an easy shot. They put some big-time balls away today. You could see that confidence.
“They lost the first set, they gave it away. They were up in the tiebreaker, then boom, boom, boom, they lost it. They were down. We had a little discussion about keeping their heads up, do the right things and it will work out. Stay aggressive.”
At second doubles, Bussey was playing there for the first time this season, so it took some time for her to get acclimated with Renskers.
“She was out of her comfort zone there,” Conda said. “They found a way. We need to play a little better. Overall, it was fun to watch.”
Duluth East 4, Hibbing 3
Singles: No. 1 — Aila Hietala, DE, def. Annika Lundell, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Annabelle Humphreys, DE, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-4, 7-5; No. 3 — Cursta Dimberio, DE, def. Claire Rewertz, 6-4, 7-5; No. 4 — Gwen Moe, DE, def. Opal Valeri, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Maddie Rewertz, H, def. Elley Graysmark-Natalie Goetzman, 6-2, 7-5; No. 2 — Kasey Jo Renskers-Megan Bussey, H, def. Ally Johnson-Taran Dimberio, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5; No. 3 — Lola Valeri-Bella Vincent, H, def. Sylive Markham-Ella Johnson, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-1.
