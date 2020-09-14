E-G/ME nets first win of season

EVELETH — The Golden Bears picked up their first win of the season Monday, netting a 4-3 win over visiting Duluth Marshall.
Lydia Delich scored Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East’s lone win at singles, while the Bears swept through the doubles.
“Our doubles teams looked good,’’ head coach Dean Edstrom said. “Lydia as always did what she needed to do and took care of business.’’
Overall, Edstrom said he was proud of his team as a whole, which included some of the younger girls holding their own when they got to play singles.
It was great to see the doubles do also do so well.
“That’s kind of becoming our strength’’ after “working on it forever. “We can now do both’’ and the girls can play where they are needed.
The doubles competition was led by Julia Lindseth and Anna Beaudette won 6-3, 3-6, 4-3 at No. 1. Katelyn Torrel and Ayla Troutwine came up 6-4, 6-7, 6-0 winners at No. 2 and Mylee Young and Hanna Beldo scored a close 7-5, 7-5 victory.
In singles, Lydia Delich won 6-3, 6-4 at first singles. Alyssa Grahek was knocked off 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2; Malena Peterson fell 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3; and Elyssa Zeigler was defeated, 6-1, 6-1.
The Bears host Cloquet on Thursday.
