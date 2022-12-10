Giants standout Doherty commits to Mustangs golf

Mesabi East senior Sammy Doherty is pictured with parents Rachel and Mike at her national letter of intent signing. The standout golfer received a scholarship to play at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minn.

 JIM ROMSAAS

AURORA—Whether it’s putting in her bedroom or spending hours on the golf simulator, Sammy Doherty has taken dedication to the next level.

The commitment by Doherty, a Mesabi East senior, paid off on Friday as she signed a national letter of intent to play golf at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

