Depth will be a top team strength for Rock Ridge

EVELETH — Heading into year two of Rock Ridge girls’ swimming and diving, the Wolverines are heavy on the number of swimmers they have but very short on pool space.
Graduating just one senior from 2021, Rock Ridge brings 35 swimmers to this year’s roster with head coach Perry Brown saying depth will be one of their greatest strengths this season.
“We’ve got almost all of the kids back,” Brown said. “We only had one senior graduate so it’s a really big team this year and that makes it a lot of fun. I think the added bonus is that it’s a lot of quality swimmers so it’s even more fun.
“We’re looking towards this season with more than optimism I think. I think we can be one of the top teams in the section.”
On the flipside, the Wolverines are contending with less than ideal pool space. With the demolition of the Roosevelt building in Virginia, the amount of lanes the team has to work with has gone from 10 to six. Fitting 35 bodies into six lanes isn’t feasible so Brown says the team has been spreading practices out a bit.
“That’s a little hazardous. We went from 10 to six lanes so we’re staggering practices and trying to keep it to four or five girls a lane so things don’t get so crowded. The girls have actually been pretty good about it and they’ve adapted really well. The workouts have been high quality.”
On the composition of the team itself, Brown says a lot of his swimmers and staying very close to each other in terms of times which make putting a lineup together all the more challenging.
“We’ve got girls that are fast but really close in time so that’s nice. It’s hard to say who will come out in front. It’s a good problem to have but it’s hard because you want to keep them all interested. They understand having a team like this means they’re not always going to get to swim the events that they want to each meet.
“The good thing is we have strong leadership from our senior captains and they’re helping keep all the girls on the same page.”
Those captains include Elise Hoard, Tayler Harju and Maggie Koskela. According to Brown, all three are exceptional swimmers but also exceptional leaders and their dedication has been working its way down the ranks.
“All three girls are really solid swimmers that can kind of do it all. They’ve all swam every kind of stroke over the years. The good thing is the captains have kind of inspired the girls to lead at every level. We’re getting leadership from the rest of the seniors but we’re all seeing it go all the way down to the ninth graders. It’s kind of nice to see because they’re all pretty self-motivated.”
Coming out of a relay meet last week and their first duel meet Thursday in Two Harbors, Brown says the Wolverines are primed for marked improvement in Year 2.
“It’s looking really good so far. The biggest thing is that this is a fun group of girls that are dedicated. You can tell they’re working to get better and we’re looking forward to what they can do. The girls that finished top eight in the section last year hopefully will continue to move up and I think the girls that just missed out are eager to see if they can find a spot in the top.”
