Depth will be a top team strength for Rock Ridge

Rock Ridge's Elise Hoard swims the 200 yard freestyle during last year's meet against Hibbing in Virginia.

 MARK SAUER

EVELETH — Heading into year two of Rock Ridge girls’ swimming and diving, the Wolverines are heavy on the number of swimmers they have but very short on pool space.

Graduating just one senior from 2021, Rock Ridge brings 35 swimmers to this year’s roster with head coach Perry Brown saying depth will be one of their greatest strengths this season.

